A video of a ruined braid on the ground had many people amused because of the background of what happened

Tweeps were in stitches as it became clear that someone thought there was a snake on the loose at night

The Twitter video was a viral hit with online users who also flooded the comments with their own jokes

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A Twitter video made others laugh as they saw a braid that got attacked. Netizens were amused as they saw the damage done to the hair.

A braid on the ground was thought to be a snake and the picture after someone threw stones on it. Image

Source: Twitter

Online users could not help but rave about how the person who thought they spotted a snake. The picture garnered over 1.5 million views.

Twitter photo of braid mistaken for snake amuses tweeps

A picture posted on Twitter by @MrBlackOG shows a thick braid underneath a rock. The photo was captioned that someone thought they saw a snake at night. See the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Onlline users have jokes about crushed hair

Netizens always enjoy a good laugh on the internet, Tweeps could not get over the photo, and they added their comments to make the post funnier.

@theslimgollo commented:

"Prolly drunk."

@yonkokartier commented:

"Bro told everybody the story and they came to see this."

@CCRothschild commented:

"Don't blame him, he definitely saw a snake ."

@Raemond07 commented:

"I actually first thought I saw a snake too."

@Code_Nirva commented:

"This is giving me Afronation vibes."

@AniekanWills commented:

"Who says it didn’t belong to a snake?"

"Don't run Murife": Snake chases man, massive viper's 'attack' goes viral

Briefly News previously reported that a video of a vicious snake on TikTok left people in stitches. The clip of a giant serpent going after a man amazed netizens.

The man in the video had a face-off with a snake slithering after him at lightning speed. The voice also amused people in the video in the background of the video trying to help the target.

A video shared by @icejunior1 shows us one guy with a snake hot on his heels. The sound put over the clip is a woman in the background of the video yelling for a man named Murife to stop running. The TikTok is especially disturbing as the snake makes intentional strides towards the man.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News