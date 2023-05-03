Mzansi in Tears As Person Who Thought They Killed a Snake Actually Attacked Fallen Braid
- A video of a ruined braid on the ground had many people amused because of the background of what happened
- Tweeps were in stitches as it became clear that someone thought there was a snake on the loose at night
- The Twitter video was a viral hit with online users who also flooded the comments with their own jokes
A Twitter video made others laugh as they saw a braid that got attacked. Netizens were amused as they saw the damage done to the hair.
Online users could not help but rave about how the person who thought they spotted a snake. The picture garnered over 1.5 million views.
Twitter photo of braid mistaken for snake amuses tweeps
A picture posted on Twitter by @MrBlackOG shows a thick braid underneath a rock. The photo was captioned that someone thought they saw a snake at night. See the post below:
Onlline users have jokes about crushed hair
Netizens always enjoy a good laugh on the internet, Tweeps could not get over the photo, and they added their comments to make the post funnier.
@theslimgollo commented:
"Prolly drunk."
@yonkokartier commented:
"Bro told everybody the story and they came to see this."
@CCRothschild commented:
"Don't blame him, he definitely saw a snake ."
@Raemond07 commented:
"I actually first thought I saw a snake too."
@Code_Nirva commented:
"This is giving me Afronation vibes."
@AniekanWills commented:
"Who says it didn’t belong to a snake?"
"Don't run Murife": Snake chases man, massive viper's 'attack' goes viral
Briefly News previously reported that a video of a vicious snake on TikTok left people in stitches. The clip of a giant serpent going after a man amazed netizens.
The man in the video had a face-off with a snake slithering after him at lightning speed. The voice also amused people in the video in the background of the video trying to help the target.
A video shared by @icejunior1 shows us one guy with a snake hot on his heels. The sound put over the clip is a woman in the background of the video yelling for a man named Murife to stop running. The TikTok is especially disturbing as the snake makes intentional strides towards the man.
Source: Briefly News