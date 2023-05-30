Idols SA winner Thapelo Molomo made it into the Spirit of Praise gospel group as an official lead vocalist

Thapelo shared his exciting news with his 64k followers on Instagram and expressed his gratitude to Spirit of Praise for grating him an opportunity to be part of it

Molomo became a millionaire when he won the last season of Idols SA the previous year after his stellar performance in the finale

Soulful gospel group Spirit of Praise welcomed Idols SA season 18 winner Thapelo Molomo as their new member and official lead vocalist.

Thapelo shared the exciting news with his fans, who couldn't stop congratulating the confident young crooner on social media.

TimesLIVE reported that Spirit of Praise welcomed new members to its group on Saturday during a live recording event at SunBet Arena.

Speaking to the publication, Thapelo confirmed that he collaborated with Spirit of Praise as lead vocalist after being a backup singer for the gospel group.

"Fans can expect so many things from me with the family," shared the delighted singer.

Fans congratulate the singer for his next big step

Thapelo had a lot to be grateful for when his fans joined in to help him celebrate his big achievement yet. He shared a clip of his first performance with Spirit of Praise as a lead singer.

@Naomi_tepa wrote:

"Mara watsa keng neh, you on fire."

@Ratibamohale said:

"It's great to see this man. So happy for you celeb."

@Pamela wrote:

"That's it bhut'wam."

@Prudeehmohk added:

"You were on fire."

@Ram_joyce said:

"back to the fam...I'm so happy for you."

Life after winning Idols SA Season 18

Months after being crowned Idols SA winner, East Coast Radio reported that Thapelo announced in April that he had released a much-anticipated EP.

The singer also addressed rumours of going broke after he was spotted selling eggs and atchar from the boot of his car.

IOL reported that Thapelo is a warrant Officer at the South African Police Services and added entrepreneur to his name as he sells eggs and atchar in Tembisa.

Idols SA Winner Thapelo Molomo shares more details about his EP ‘Uyaphila’

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Idols SA winner Thapelo Molomo couldn't wait for his fans to listen to his latest body of work, Uyaphila.

Thapelo said he encompassed different music genres in his EP because he wanted to cater for the different fans who voted for him in the music competition.

