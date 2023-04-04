Idols SA winner Thapelo Molomo recently released new music, much to the delight of his followers

The star walked away with the prize money and a recording contract after winning the singing competition's previous season

Talking about his much anticipated EP Uyaphila, the singer said he wanted to cater for fans from all walks of life

Idols SA winner Thapelo Molomo couldn't wait for his fans to listen to his latest body of work, Uyaphila. The singer, a police officer, walked away with the cash prize and a recording contract from the popular singing show.

'Idols SA' winner Thapelo Mokoena recently released his new EP, 'Uyaphila'. Image: @thapelomolomo0

Source: Instagram

Thapelo Molomo and his team hit the ground running after winning the show. The star reportedly headed to the studio a week after Idols SA and started working on the body of work.

The star shared the news about the EP release with his Instagram followers. He said:

"Fam, we are dropping an EP tonight at midnight. I am super excited about this offering. Relevant for Easter too so do enjoy it. You can pre-order using the link in my bio."

Thapelo Molomo gives details about his EP, Uyaphila

Speaking to TimesLIVE, the Idols SA winner said he encompassed different music genres because he wanted to cater for the different fans who voted for him in the music competition.

Molomo noted that he didn't make the EP entirely gospel because he wanted to show his versatility. He said:

"I know I am a gospel singer, but I thought it was a great opportunity to try other genres because it shows your versatility and you are able to cater to people that don't really listen to gospel."

