A talented artist by the name SK Original made a stunning portrait of US rapper and singer Chris Brown

The artist's portrait impressed many people as he used broken glass to resemble the Summer Too Hot hitmaker

Netizens hailed SK Original for his creativity and his patience in making such a stunning piece of artwork

An artist used cracked glass to make a portrait of Chris Brown. Image: Prince Williams

Ever since announcing his South African concert on 14 and 15 December 2024, Chris Brown has received a lot of love from Mzansi.

Artist makes portrait of Chris Brown

A local artist, SK Original, created an exquisite portrait of award-winning US singer and dancer Chris Brown. SK used broken glass to make the picture of the Residuals hitmaker to show just how creative he is.

@MDNnewss shared a video with the caption, "SK Original's unique cracked-glass portrait of Chris Brown."

SK is known for making these unique portraits, as he made one for Springbok's captain, Siya Kolisi.

Mzansi reacts to new picture

Reacting to the portrait, netizens gave SK Original his flowers, saying he nailed it. Some are hoping that Chris Brown seesit and supports the young artist. Here are some of the reactions.

@khandizwe_chris praised:

"This is creativity at its best level 👌🏽"

@Ta_Sbuu said:

"@chrisbrown come see here."

@babeotswejang praised:

"Proper talent ek se🙌"

@WrongTurnNorth stated:

"This is so genius."

@Am_Blujay_ joked:

"He won't buy it, that one is very greedy."

@behiind_you shared:

"That's some high level of creativity right there."

@Mlimo_Insider said:

"He is very talented."

Naledi Aphiwe shows off a portrait from a fan with Chris Brown

In a previous report from Briefly News, singer Naledi Aphiwe shared a picture of an artwork she received from a fan. In the portrait, she is with US singer Chris Brown.

This comes weeks before Chris Brown's South African concert on 14 and 15 December in Johannesburg. Some fans are rooting for Naledi Aphiwe to be the opening act for Chris Brown, seeing the success of their collaboration Shooter.

SA approved the portrait, saying it looked nice and the artist was talented.

