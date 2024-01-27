DJ Zinhle and her husband Murdah Bongz left fans delighted after they came together to pose for a South African magazine

The couple posed together for TrueLove m agazine, and they were dressed to the nines for the publication

Online users were delighted to see the happy celebrity couple, and many noticed DJ Zinhle's business mind at work for the magazine appearance

DJ Zinhle and her life partner commanded lots of attention. The DJ is married to former Black Motion member Murdah Bongz.

DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz posed for ‘TrueLove’ Magazine, and fans enjoyed the pictures. Image: @djzinhle/ @murdahbongz

Source: Instagram

The married couple was a part of the latest issue of TrueLove magazine. People loved seeing the lovebirds together.

DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz slay magazine cover

Beloved musician DJ Zinhle was a cover girl alongside her husband, Murdah Bongz. The couple posed for TrueLove magazine's January/March issue. In the pictures, they wore DJ Zinhle's brands from head to toe.

See the post below.

Murdah Bongz and DJ Zinhle get lots of love

Many people said the celebrity couple looked stunning. Peeps were raving about the Mahosana's magazine cover.

sindisiwembuthuma said:

"Hayi maan' favs... flavouring True Love❤️ Everything."

@Sandiso__N commented:

"They're a beautiful couple."

@shukrani__ added:

"They're so cute together."

simamanecordelia wrote:

"It's the phrase 'right woman' for me."

hilaryhand was impressed:

"Listen I'm just reading the list of stuff you are wearing and it's all Djzinhle!"

Murdah Bongz dotes over DJ Zinhle

The musician and her husband always show each other love. In a post, Murdah Bongz penned a lovely message for the mother of his child.

Source: Briefly News