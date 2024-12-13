South African Rugby national team player Eben Etzebeth was spotted with his wife Anlia Etzebeth having a good time ahead of Sharks tie with Leicester

The Springboks most capped player took his wife on a romantic date night as he took time off rugby and other activities

The pictures of the rugby superstar and the actress sparked different reactions from netizens on social media

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

South African rugby star Eben Etzebeth and his wife, Anlia Etzebeth, spent quality time together before the Sharks clash with Leicester in the European Rugby Champions Cup.

The Springboks Lock and his wife are already in a festive mood as they prepare for the Christmas celebration.

The couple were recently spotted decorating the entrance to their Mansion in KwaZulu-Natal in Christmas colours.

Springboks star Eben Etzebeth and his wife Anlia step out for a romantic date night. Photo: David Davies.

Source: Getty Images

Etzebeth and Anlia step out for romatic date night

It was a lovely moment between Anlia and Eben as the actress shared pictures of them stepping out for a date night.

The Springboks star finally took time off rugby and other activities to show some affection to his darling wife.

Anlia posted the pictures on her official Instagram page alongside a lovely caption.

"Pappa en Mamma date night.. It's been a while..😍😍😍🍷," she said.

Reactions as Etzebeth and Anlia step out for a romantic date

daniantimm said:

"Wow Anlia can one still say you are hot."

joanlottering reacted:

"Stunning couple! You look so beautiful! I know you enjoyed the evening out!🙌🙌😍😍"

mmelissajane shared:

"Ohh my word how gorgeous is that bangle! Where did u get it from?"

urzulalombard wrote:

"Eben and Anlia you are an incredibly beautiful couple. Enjoy your holiday and be safe❤️"

emma_demmer commented:

"Enjoy the quality family time! Well deserved!"

jacquespreston50 responded:

"Nice pictures. You Beautiful, beyond beautiful as always. Say it with respect for you as always."

Eben Etzebeth's net worth

In a related publication, Briefly News also reported on Eben Etzebeth's net worth, and other aspect of his personal life.

The Sharks Lock is one of the most decorated players in the South African national team and one of the most sought-after rugby stars globally.

Source: Briefly News