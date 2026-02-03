Music producer Kabza de Small trended on social media over the weekend when it was reported that he's being taken to court

According to media reports, the Amapiano sensation is reportedly owing money for his Sandton apartment

South Africans and fans of the musician defended him on social media, while others criticised him

Kabza de Small is dragged to court for unpaid rent. Images: Kabzadesmall

Source: Instagram

Popular Amapiano artist Kabelo Motha, known as Kabza de Small, caused a buzz on social media this week when it was reported that he's behind with paying rent for his apartment in Sandton.

Motha, who previously threatened to quit music, is reportedly being taken to court by his alleged landlord at his luxury apartment.

The musician previously made waves online when he reportedly ignored a fan while driving his G-Wagon.

Celebrity blog Maphepha Ndaba shared on its Instagram account on Tuesday, 3 February 2026, that the musician Kabza de Small, real name Kabelo Motha, allegedly owes R346 000 in unpaid rent.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Daily Sun reported on Sunday, 1 February 2026, that Zolile Dlamini, the landlord of The Leonardo apartments in Sandton, is accusing the Amapiano sensation of owing her up to R345 000 in rent.

The publication adds that according to court papers filed at the Johannesburg High Court on Wednesday, 28 January 2026, the landlord alleges that Motha failed to pay rent owed under a lease agreement worth R95,000 per month.

Court documents reveal that Kabza entered into the lease agreement with Lamini from 2 February 2025 to 31 January 2026.

Motha’s lawyers reportedly said that while Mr. Motha is yet to receive the alleged summons, he rejects any assertion of wrongdoing on his part.

The artist's legal team adds that Motha maintains that he has always kept up to date with his rental payments through the agent from whom the landlord always received and accepted payment.

"Mr. Motha is committed to clearing his name using the correct legal channels and will not be making any further comments on this matter," said Motha's the legal firm.

Briefly News reached out to Mr Motha for a comment on Tuesday, 3 February 2026. He was not available for a comment at the time of publishing this article.

South Africans react to Motha's legal woes

Javanncube said:

"Besides the point, why are you even paying rent at your level lani sometimes hayi."

Menalin_08 reacted:

"😂😂Haaai ngathi mina I'm better with my R5k salary that covers everything I need 😂😂."

Brokegirlblue wrote:

"Penalties have accumulated to R300k?"

Siphesihlenameng responded:

"How are these people paying rent? They have access to huge amounts of money. 😳 They shouldn’t even be paying bond as their career has a short life span. They should sort out the basics before those expensive bags, shoes, alcohol, etc."

Sibusiso_ms__ reacted:

"Everyone waits for a great man to fall. Kabza will rise regardless."

Beans_2512 said:

"Exactly, bro, he is not the first person to owe. Imagine government departments and municipalities owe millions in rent, but no one makes it a big deal."

SA reacts to Kabza de Small's unpaid rent at Sandton apartment. Image: Kabzadesmall

Source: Instagram

Julius Malema crashes Kabza de Small's birthday bash

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that MDN News posted a photo of Julius Malema mingling with DJ Maphorisa at Kabza De Small's 33rd birthday celebration.

The image captured the EFF leader in a sharp black suit shaking hands with the producer.

Social media erupted with reactions blending political hype, humour, and light shade over the unlikely pairing.

Source: Briefly News