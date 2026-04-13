Everyone online is talking about the latest episode of Uthando Nesthembu , and all the drama the Mselekus have been dishing out

However, what had viewers chuckling uncontrollably was a clip of polygamist Musa Mseleku commenting on his daughter Sne's latest pregnancy, which he was not pleased about

His hilarious reaction to the pregnancy left social media howling with laughter as viewers anxiously await the upcoming episode

Musa Mseleku finally shared his thoughts on his daughter's latest pregnancy. Images: musamseleku, mamse_leku

Source: Instagram

Social media was buzzing following the latest episode of Uthando Nesthembu; however, it wasn't so much Musa Mseleku's clashes with his wives as his reaction to his daughter, Sne's pregnancy.

On 9 April 2026, following another group therapy session with four of his five wives on their retreat, viewers were treated to a preview of the upcoming episode, which featured a tense yet awkward discussion with Sne about her unborn baby.

The father and daughter were captured during a quiet moment by the ocean, where Mseleku reacted both in shock and apparent disappointment after his daughter shared the news.

"You are pregnant? How many children are you going to have now?"

Sne initially broke the news to MaCele on the show, but the matriarch was far from impressed. She warned that the pregnancy would likely damage Sne's relationship with her father, especially since the two had only recently managed to mend their strained bond.

While Sne attempted to navigate the awkwardness of the reveal, Musa couldn't hide his exasperation, questioning why she wasn't using contraceptives to prevent further unplanned pregnancies.

"What do you have against contraceptives, Sne?"

Musa Mseleku asked why his daughter Sne doesn't consider contraceptives to prevent unplanned pregnancies. Image: mamse_leku

Source: Instagram

The bluntness of his inquiry, coupled with his visible frustration, sent shockwaves through the timeline as viewers reacted to the awkwardness of a father asking his daughter such a personal question.

The tense exchange follows recent backlash against Mseleku, who was accused of shaming Sne by comparing her life with those of her siblings. While Abongwe and Mpilo were recently celebrated for their university graduations, Sne embraced another pregnancy, a comparison that many viewers felt highlighted her lack of similar academic achievements in a harsh and public way.

Many in the comment section suggested that Sne had pushed her dad to his absolute limit, with some viewers pointing out the irony of Musa, a man who famously wants 20 children, finally complaining about "too many kids."

See the screenshot of the pair's discussion below.

Musa Mseleku's reaction gets viewers talking

Viewers noted that while Mseleku is usually the one advocating for a growing legacy, his daughter’s news seemed to be the one thing that could actually leave the outspoken polygamist speechless.

nokwandamhlong0 was shocked:

"Imagine your dad asking you this on national television."

VFinca said:

"Man's defeated. You know how defeated your parents are when they aren't shouting at you anymore, they just wanna understand."

HOTBOYLEEKS wrote:

"He looks so concerned."

regal_angelab noted:

"I feel like we gloss over things a lot here. Do you understand how INSANE it is for your dad to ask you this?! Sne’s trying to overpopulate the earth by herself at this rate."

talker987 laughed:

"Even HE is fed up."

Buntu_Bokweni trolled:

"You can see pain on his face."

Sne Mseleku's pregnancy lifestyle raises concern

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Sne Mseleku's questionable and concerning behaviour.

Despite being pregnant, the reality TV star shared several videos smoking and consuming alcohol, leading social media users to question her well-being.

Source: Briefly News