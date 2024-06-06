Dumi Mkokstad and his wife, Dr Ziphozenkosi Nzimande, celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary with heartfelt social media tributes

Dumi shared wedding pictures and a loving message on Instagram, expressing his gratitude and love for his wife

Fans joined in the celebration, showering the couple with well-wishes and congratulatory messages

Gospel singer Dumi Mkokstad and his wife, Dr Ziphozenkosi Nzimande, marked a special milestone in their marriage. The pair, who tied the knot on 6 June 2019, celebrated their fifth anniversary.

Dumi Mkokstad and Dr Ziphozenkosi marked a special milestone in their marriage. Image: @dr_ziphozenkosi

Source: Instagram

Dumi Mkokstad and wife celebrate wedding anniversary

Award-winning singer and songwriter Dumi Mkokstad and his beautiful wife, Dr Ziphozenkosi, celebrated their wedding anniversary with sweet tributes on social media.

The singer shared pictures from their wedding day in 2019 on Instagram and poured his heart out to the mother of his children. He wrote:

"What can we say that is enough to honour the Lord? Here’s to 5 YEARS of GRACE ❤️Happy 5th @dr_ziphozenkosi. I love you ❤️"

Dr Ziphozenkosi also penned a heartfelt message to her man. She wrote:

"06 • 06 • 19 ♾️ God, your grace has been sufficient for us! I love you more than anything in this world. You are the love of my life (Yoh, ngyakthanda) @dumi_mkokstadsa."

Fans celebrate Dumi and Dr Ziphozenkosi's wedding anniversary

There's no denying that Dumi Mkokstad and Dr Ziphozenkosi are among Mzansi's favourite couples. Many wished them well on their special day.

@art_fundi commented:

"It’s criminal for you guys not to use your wedding song “Ziphozenkosi”. Congratulations for this milestone, and may you see many more happy years ❤️"

@nelisiwemonde commented:

"Haicha isikhathi siyagijima. 5 years already, happy anniversary to y'all"

@zama.phakathi added:

"Congratulations beautiful couple! May God continue to shine his light upon u, and bless u with more luv, wealth and good health always! ❤️"

@queenthobane noted:

"Happy anniversary to the Nzimandes may continue to bless your marriage cheers to more years ❤️"

