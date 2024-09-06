Murdah Bongz has secured another major bag with a top beer company called Miller Genuine Draft

The award-winning musician shared pictures for the campaign and left his wife, DJ Zinhle, obsessed

Mzansi congratulated Murdah Bongz and said he is the perfect fit for the brand and their goals

South African musician Murdah Bongz secured a brand ambassador deal with a major beer brand, Miller Genuine Draft.

Murdah Bongz has partnered with a beer company. Image: @murdahbongz

Murdah Bongz announces brand ambassador gig

Mohigan Sun hitmaker Murdah Bongz has secured a brand ambassador deal with Miller Genuine Draft, a top beer company. He shared the exciting news on his Instagram page, expressing gratitude for his new partnership.

"Fede! I’m proud to announce that I have joined the @mgd_southafrica family as an official Miller ambassador. I’m excited to represent a brand that brings good times, great music, and unforgettable experiences. Stay tuned for more updates and exclusive content."

Mzansi congratulates Murdah Bongz

Murdah Bongz's wife, DJ Zinhle, said she was obsessed by the pictures he shared and congratulated him.

"Aybo, how obsessed do you want me to be? Congratulations!"

Mzansi joined forces, and they congratulated Murdah Bongz and wished him well on his new adventure.

brenden_praise said:

"Congrats Bro! Ps I see you every week, but you always got a fresh Fit?"

sbu_nhlengs shared:

"Used to promote MIller back in the 90s. Congrats."

athulesonic added:

"Boss it’s Miller’s time. Congratulations, brother."

tums_1 added:

"Amazing, keep soaring brother! May the Lord continue to increase your territory."

wabasia.letuka added:

"The amount of international people who are going to look for that brand on your neck. Era is going to Ibiza."

carlden3 gushed:

"You and your wife are just blessed and this is truly your season to shine.God is showing off through you guys."

Murdah Bongz bags GQ award

In a previous report from Briefly News, South African DJ and producer Murdah Bongz recently won an award for his fashion style.

The star shared on his Instagram page that he scooped the GQ's Best Dressed: Editors' Choice Award. Many netizens on social media flooded the star's comment section with congratulatory messages.

