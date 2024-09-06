Prince Kaybee recently showed love for L'vovo's classic hit song, Bayang’sukela

The DJ/ producer praised the impeccable production, saying it was in a league of its own

Mzansi couldn't agree more and gave L'vovo his flowers for his impact on the local Kwaito scene

Prince Kaybee praised L'vovo's hit song 'Bayang’sukela'. Images: Instagram/ princekaybee_sa and Twitter/ DlaminiDukani

Source: UGC

Prince Kaybee recently sang L'vovo's praises and showed love to one of the Kwaito star's hit songs.

Prince Kaybee gives L'vovo his flowers

When he's not addressing societal ills, he's sharing his musical expertise, and Prince Kaybee recently spoke about one of the Mzansi's biggest songs from the late 2000s.

Taking to his Twitter (X) page, the Sorry Not Sorry hitmaker showed love for L'vovo's Bayang’sukela and further praised the impeccable production by Zakes Bantwini:

"Musically, the song “Lvovo - Bayang’sukela” was in a league of its own; the production on that song is one for the books."

It's not every day that L'vovo receives his flowers for the impact his debut album, Derrango, had on the local Kwaito scene, and he reacted with a heartfelt thank you to Kaybee, seemingly offering to record another song with him:

"Waking up to this. I’m humbled, my dear brother, @princekaybee_sa. We can always do another one for the books, #uthando lunye."

Mzansi weighs in on Prince Kaybee's post

Fans couldn't agree more and showed love to L'vovo and Zakes Bantwini for making a classic:

malumetiso agreed with Kaybee:

"I agree! The best Durban kwaito song ever!"

DBoyFreshLVX said:

"Everyone understood their assignments there, my brother, from the producers to the artist. There was no sound like that one at the time."

KeSonoNyana reminisced:

"When we used to look forward to December and listen to good music with our families."

sharonshez1000 recalled:

"Yesterday, as I was driving from work, Glen Lewis and the team played it. I nearly lost my voice singing it at the top of my lungs, lol."

Prince Kaybee reacts to DJ Maphorisa and Samthing Soweto saga

In more Prince Kaybee updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the DJ/ producer's comment about the DJ Maphorisa and Samthing Soweto saga.

His reaction was seemingly influenced by his personal issues with Porry, in which Kaybee asked not to be involved.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News