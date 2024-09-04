Music producer Prince Kaybee has responded to the beef between Maphorisa and Samthing Soweto

This was after a netizen on social media asked the Charlotte hitmaker what he thought of their beef

Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with their reactions to Prince Kaybee's response

Prince Kaybee reacted to Maphorisa and Samthing Soweto's beef. Image: @princekaybee_sa

The controversial Prince Kaybee stunned many netizens this time with his response to an ongoing beef between two artists that has surfaced on social media.

Prince Kaybee responds to DJ Maphorisa and Samthing Soweto's beef

It seems like things have been rocky between Samthing Soweto and Amapiano star DJ Maphorisa. Their recent beef surfaced online, turning social media upside down.

Recently, an online user, @DzanieRsa, had the courage to question Prince Kaybee on Twitter (X) about his thoughts regarding the brewing beef between Madumoney and Samthing Soweto.

The netizen asked:

"What’s your take on this thing of Di Maphorisa and exploiting artists Sex champion?"

However, the Charlotte hitmaker's response caught many netizens' attention, and they were stunned by it—or rather, they weren't expecting him to say what he said.

Prince Kaybee responded to the question:

"Leave me alone."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Prince Kaybee's response

Shortly after the star responded to the question, many netizens were stunned by his reaction. See some of the comments below:

@Simphiweyinkoc_ said:

"When they say choose your battles wisely."

@Mnr_Maweni wrote:

"I think he is not in the mood today, we will ask him tomorrow."

@MrBrackadash responded:

"You're scared that maphorisa will call you sex champions."

@_IkanyengM commented:

"You know better than to speak because you’re gonna speak nonsense."

@_keRatu tweeted:

"You don't want drama."

@Mikateko_Ndlovu replied:

"I love being South African, no dull moment here."

