In September of 1970, a man was arrested at Chicago's O'Hare Airport for trying to smuggle 4.5 kg of cannabis. That man was Bill Murray, and the drugs were discovered after he had joked to a fellow passenger that he had packed a bomb in his luggage. The joke might have gone too far to earn him a probation sentence, but he would later turn his life around to be a successful actor and comedian.

Bill Murray is famous for Saturday Night Life, having been a regular from 1977 to 1980. His career got a boost when he ventured into the film industry, appearing in several comedy films like Meatballs, Tootsie, Stripes, and Caddyshack. Even with the immense success, his life has not always been a bed of roses as he lost his father when he was 17, and his mother suffered several miscarriages.

Early childhood

The actor was born on September 21, 1950, in Evanston, Illinois. Bill Murray’s age is 71 years as of 2022. He is the son of Lucille, a mail-room clerk, and Edward Joseph Murray II, a lumber salesman.

Bill Murray’s family lived in Wilmette, Illinois, where he was raised. He hails from a large Irish Catholic family with nine children, and one of his sisters, by the name of Nancy, is an Adrian Dominican nun. His paternal grandfather was a native of County Cork, while his maternal ancestors were from County Galway.

Three of his siblings (Joel, John and Brian Doyle) are actors. Bill's father died in 1967 at 46 from diabetes complications. In 2020, his family experienced tragedy when his brother Ed Murray died. In addition, one of his sisters had polio, and his mother suffered several miscarriages.

Education

Murray went to the St Joseph's grade school and the Loyola Academy. He had to work as a golf caddy to fund his education at the Jesuit high school in his teen years. He later became the lead singer of a rock band called the Dutch Masters.

Upon graduating, he was enrolled at Regis University in Denver to pursue pre-medical courses, but he quickly dropped out and returned to Illinois. In 2007, Regis awarded him an honorary Doctor of Humanities degree. Bill Murray’s height is 6 feet 4 inches.

Career

Murray launched his career in the 1970s after an invitation from his older brother to the improvisational comedy troupe The Second City, where he studied under Del Close. After moving to New York in 1974, he was recruited by John Belushi as a featured player on The National Lampoon Radio Hour.

His big break came in 1975 with his first television role as a cast member of ABC’s Saturday Night Live with Howard Cosell. In 1976, he joined NBC’s Saturday Night Live and remained part of it for three seasons until 1980. The 1980s saw an increase in Bill Murray's movies and TV shows, beginning with the film Meatballs.

It was followed by Where the Buffalo Roam, Caddyshack, Stripes, and Tootsie. In addition, he was a frequent guest of the Late Night with David Letterman show, having been its first and last guest before Letterman retired. Murray has partnered with his brothers in Murray Bros.

His latest movie, Being Mortal, was suspended during filming after a complaint from a woman regarding his behaviour. According to him, it was shut down due to a different opinion. So, who is in Being Mortal with Bill Murray? The cast includes stars like Mary Bernardo Brooks, Atul Gawande, Will Lyman, Bill Brooks and Rich Monopoli.

Some of his most notable movies and TV shows include:

The French Dispatch (2021)

Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021)

On the Rocks (2020)

Zombieland: Double Tap (2019)

The Dead Don’t Die (2019)

Isle of Dogs (2018)

Aloha (2015)

Olive Kitterridge (2014)

Alpha House (2013-2014)

A Very Murray Christmas (2015)

Bill Murray's wife and children

Did Bill Murray ever get married? Yes, he has been married twice. Bill Murray’s spouse was Margaret Kelly, whom he married in 1981 during the filming of Stripes. They remarried later in Chicago for their families. The couple was blessed with two sons, Homer and Luke.

After having an affair with Jennifer Butler, Murray and Kelly divorced in 1996 after 15 years of marriage. Murray and Butler got married in 1997, and four of Bill Murray’s children are with her. They are Caleb, Jackson, Cooper, and Lincoln. So, who complained about Bill Murray? In May 2008, Butler filed for divorce, labelling many accusations against him.

What was Bill Murray's inappropriate behaviour? Butler accused him of domestic violence, infidelity, and addictions to sex, alcohol, and marijuana. The divorce was finalized a month later, and Butler died in January 2021.

Net worth

Having had successful careers as an actor, comedian, writer, and producer means that Murray had many sources of income. Considered a legend in comedy, especially due to his deadpan delivery, he has been able to perform in many sold-out shows. His net worth is estimated to be $180 million.

Once convicted for trying to smuggle cannabis when he was 20 years old, Bill Murray would not have led any meaningful life had he continued with the same character. Luckily, he turned on a new leaf and established himself as a great comedian of his time. Today, he is a household name, thanks to his work in film and television.

