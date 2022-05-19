Jim Gaffigan's net worth, age, children, wife, movies and TV shows, profiles

Jim Gaffigan has become a household name in the television entertainment industry. Many people know him for his jokes in stand-up comedy and movies. Due to his success in the comedy industry, Jim Gaffigan's net worth has increased significantly. But who is he?

Jim Gaffigan is an American stand-up comedian, actor, writer, and producer. His material is often based on matters in daily society such as religion, laziness, food, fatherhood, and general observations. He is regarded as 'the clean comic' for using little profanity in his works.

Jim Gaffigan's profiles

Full name: James Christopher Gaffigan

James Christopher Gaffigan Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 7th of July 1966

7th of July 1966 Place of birth: Elgin, Illinois, United States

Elgin, Illinois, United States Jim Gaffigan's age: 55 years (As of 2022)

55 years (As of 2022) Zodiac sign: Cancer

Cancer Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Caucasian

Caucasian Jim Gaffigan's height: 6 feet (183 centimetres)

6 feet (183 centimetres) Weight: 85 kilograms (187 pounds)

85 kilograms (187 pounds) Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Hazel

Hazel Mother: Marcia Miriam

Marcia Miriam Father: Michael Ambrose Gaffigan

Michael Ambrose Gaffigan Siblings: Catherine, Pamela, Michael, Richard Mitchel, and Joseph

Catherine, Pamela, Michael, Richard Mitchel, and Joseph Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Jeannie Gaffigan

Jeannie Gaffigan Children: Jack, Marre, Katie, Patrick, Michael

Jack, Marre, Katie, Patrick, Michael Occupation: Actor, comedian, writer and producer

Actor, comedian, writer and producer Net worth: $30 million

$30 million Instagram account: @jimgaffigan

@jimgaffigan Twitter account: @JimGaffigan

@JimGaffigan Website: jimgaffigan.com

Jim Gaffigan's biography

What nationality is Jim Gaffigan? He was born on the 7th of July 1966 in Elgin, Illinois, United States, making him an American by birth. However, he is of Irish descent, with his surname initially being Gavahan. Currently, he is 55 years, but as of July this year, he will turn 56. His star sign is Cancer.

He grew up in Chesterton, Indiana, in a large family, where he is the last of six children. Jim Gaffigan's parents are Michael Ambrose, a banker who was the president and CEO of Mercantile National Bank of Indiana for 15 years.

His mother, Marcia Miriam, was a charity worker and fundraiser, accomplished at needlework and received a national reward for original design and craftsmanship.His siblings include Catherine, Pamela, Michael, Richard Mitchel, and Joseph.

Jim Gaffigan's career

Inspired by David Letterman, James moved to New York to pursue comedy in 1990. He landed a job in advertising which he would do during the day while attending acting school at night.

His career as a comedian began after a friend dared him to take a stand-up seminar, where he fell in love with the profession. He started performing in bars till morning after his acting classes in the evenings. Unfortunately, his boss had to fire him because he was often found sleeping in his advertising job during the day.

In 1999, he adopted a stand-up routine on The Late Night Show: With David Letterman. He became famous for his Hot Pocket routine, where he would perform soliloquies in the third person. He added cursing to his comedy album Doing My Time to attract teenagers and later removed profanity from his future projects. Some of Jim Gaffigan's specials in comedy include Mr Universe, Obsessed, Conco and Quality Time.

Jim Gaffigan's movies and TV shows

As his comedy career stagnated in the 1990s, a friend of James suggested that he audition for commercials, a move which turned out to be more profitable. As a result, he appeared in over 200 commercials and eventually ventured into film. Some of the top films and series he has appeared in include:

The Jim Gaffigan Show

Luca

Hotel Transylvania

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania

Super Troopers

13 Going on 30

Jim Gaffigan: The Pale Tourist

That '70s Show

Jim Gaffigan: Noble Ape

Duck Duck Goose

Linoleum

Target Number One

Troop Zero

Who is Jim Gaffigan's wife?

The American comedian is married to Jeannie Gaffigan, an American actress, producer, and comedy writer. The pair bumped into each other in New York while in their 20s. They had both gone there to pursue their different career paths.

Jeannie saw James perform in a sketch group and was impressed with his talent. They later met in a local market, and that is when they started talking. James asked her out for lunch, which she was at first hesitant about before finally agreeing.

They then started working together professionally after Jeanie asked him to do a workshop for her non-profit Shakespeare on the Playground and partnered in several other projects. The pair then tied the knot on the 26th of July 2003 at St. Patrick's Old Cathedral.

What happened to Jeannie Gaffigan?

Their marriage has met several challenges, one of the major ones happening in 2007 after Jeanie was diagnosed with a benign brain tumour. Jim stayed beside her as she underwent a nine-hour surgery, and the tumour was successfully removed.

Jim Gaffigan's children

The couple has had five children, Jack, Marre, Katie, Patrick, and Michael, who were born at home. Unfortunately, they lost one child in 2008, who passed away a few hours after birth. During the pandemic, the family decided to give fans a glimpse of their private lives while on lockdown by inviting them to dinner via YouTube for a good cause.

How much does Jim Gaffigan make a year?

James has a net worth of about $30 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. He has recently become one of the world's highest-paid comedians. He can earn between $15 and $20 million in a typical touring year.

Jim Gaffigan's net worth is attributed to his hard work and consistency through the years. Growing to become one of the most prominent comedians is no joke, and he deserves all the wins coming his way.

