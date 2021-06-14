Michele Morrone: net worth, movies, girlfriend, ethnicity, relationship status

How much is Michele Morrone's net worth? After playing Massimo Torricelli in the erotic romantic drama 365 Days, Michele Morrone's wealth and personal life became of public interest. The actor, singer, model, and fashion designer is not only handsome, but his skills have earned him millions.

Michele Morrone. Photo: @iammichelemorroneofficial

Source: Instagram

Most people would assume that the actor is like the character in the 365 Days Netflix film, but that is not true. He is not a sex or drug addict, and that movie is just a fantasy. Here are personal details about the actor to know more about him than what you see on the screens.

Michele Morrone profile

Real name : Michele Morrone

: Michele Morrone Date of birth : 3rd October 1990

: 3rd October 1990 Michele Morrone age: Will be turning 31 years later in 2021

Will be turning 31 years later in 2021 Place of birth : Reggio Calabria, Italy

: Reggio Calabria, Italy Zodiac sign : Libra

: Libra Michele Morrone nationality : Italian

: Italian Ethnicity : White

: White Height : 6′ 2½” (1.89 m)

: 6′ 2½” (1.89 m) Weight : 80 kilograms

: 80 kilograms Eye colour : Brown

: Brown Hair colour : Black

: Black Michele Morrone Instagram : @iammichelemorroneofficial

: @iammichelemorroneofficial YouTube : Michele Morrone

: Michele Morrone Marital status : Divorced

: Divorced Children : 2

: 2 Occupation : actor, singer, model, and fashion designer

: actor, singer, model, and fashion designer Famous for: Playing Massimo Torricelli in ”365 Days.”

Michele Morrone biography

Who is Michele Morrone father? The 30-year-old actor is the son of a construction worker known as Natale. The two had a great relationship, and the actor remembers hanging at his dad's neck while he was swimming in the sea. Sadly, Michele Morrone father died in 2003 when the celebrity was 12 years old.

Michele Morrone mother is called Angela, a seamstress. Both parents are from Bitonto but moved to Melegnano when the children were young to find better employment opportunities. The actor has 3 older sisters.

Michele Morrone tattoos

Michele Morrone. Photo: @iammichelemorroneofficial

Source: Instagram

What does Michele Morrone tattoo say? The celebrity is fond of tattoos on different parts of his body. They include:

Our Lady of Aparecida' (Virgin Mary, mother of Jesus.) on his right arm

18.04.2003 on his right wrist: refers to the day his father died

Cloud on his left pec: name of Michele’s pet dog

Phoenix with a skull pattern on his left hand: a symbol of rebirth, new beginnings, victory, power, spirituality, and immortality

BRANDO on his right shoulder and MARCUS on his right thumb: his sons’ names

3 on his right ring finger: his birthdate, 3rd October

Cross with some alphabets on his right hand: Christianity

Arabic tattoo meaning ‘my God’ near his left wrist

Crossed Swords with 1955 on his back: a symbol of bravery, courage, strength, and power.

FGM on the inner portion of his lower lip

EVERYONE WILL COME TO MY FUNERAL TO MAKE SURE THAT I STAY DEAD’ on his right hand

Circle tattoo on his back: a symbol of the universe, positive connection, openness, travel, and spiritual connection

Education

Michele repeated his first year of high school because of bad behaviour. After completing high school, he attended Teatro Fraschini di Pavia where he studied theatre.

Career

Michele Morrone. Photo: @iammichelemorroneofficial

Source: Instagram

Morrone was inspired to become an actor after watching Harry Potter when he was 11 years old. He began by acting in an after-school program at his middle school. Professionally, he started by performing minor roles in theatre plays. He progressed to lead roles and auditioned for cinema. In 2011, he played the role of Riccardo in Second Chance, directed by Piergiorgio Seidita. Some of his early works include Il tempo di una sigaretta, Che Dio co aiuti, and E la vita continue.

His first TV role was in the series The Teacher (2015), where he played the role of Bruno Sacchi. Michele Morrone 365 Days (2020) role as Massimo Torricelli, the mafia crime boss, is by far his most famous work ever. In an interesting turn of events, Michele Morrone and Anna Maria Sieklucka (Laura Biel) actually fall in love with each other despite the mafia having kidnapped her and giving her 365 days to fall in love with him.

Michele Morrone movies

The actor has appeared in both Italian and Polish films and shows. Apart from the already mentioned works, he has acted in:

2021 (pre-production)- 365 Days Sequel as Massimo Torricelli

2019- Bar Joseph (Bar Giuseppe)

2019- The Trial as Claudio Cavalleri

2018- El juicio (Il processo) (The Trial)

2018- Renata Fonte as Marcello My

2018- Medici as Ship Captain

2017- Sirene as Ares aka Gegè

Michele Morrone songs

Acting aside, Michele is a singer and professional guitarist. He released his debut album, Dark Room, on 14th February 2020 produced by AGORA S.A, and four songs from this album were used for the 365 Days soundtrack. They include:

Feel It

Hard For Me

Watch Me Burn

Do it Like That

Rain in The Heart

Michele Morrone wife

Who is Michele Morrone wife? Michele Morrone married Rouba Saadeh, a famous Lebanese designer who founded Le Paradis Des Fous lifestyle brand in 2014. They had a civil marriage in Italy and Lebanon with intimate ceremonies of 20 guests. The couple was blessed with two Michele Morrone kids: Marcus, born in 2014, and Brando, born in 2017.

However, they divorced in 2018. After the divorce, Michele Morrone's state of depression became a concern. He wanted to leave everything, including acting. Morrone had to work as a gardener in a remote village of 1000 inhabitants to make ends meet.

Michele Morrone girlfriend

Fans speculated that Michele Morrone and Anna Maria Sieklucka are in a relationship because of their strong on-screen chemistry. The actor even admitted that they were a couple, but it turned out to be a joke.

Is Michele Morrone single? According to Hello Magazine, the actor is an eligible bachelor. In 2019, Morrone was pictured kissing Italian ballerina Elena D’Amario, but the relationship did not last.

Michele Morrone net worth

Morrone's wealth is approximately $1 million. His main source of income is acting and music. He is also the face of the international fashion brand Guess and was also sponsored by Dolce & Gabbana and Falconeri. On 2nd August 2020, the celebrity began AurumRom, a women’s beachwear clothing brand, where he designs his own designs in collaboration with the fashion designer Chiara Pollano.

Michele Morrone. Photo: @iammichelemorroneofficial

Source: Instagram

Michele enjoys being a celebrity because the world can finally understand who he is beyond his physical appearance. Michele Morrone's net worth may be little for the mafia crime boss, but it is expected to increase in the years to come.

READ ALSO: Elin Nordegren's net worth, children, partner, career, measurements

Briefly.co.za published interesting facts about Elin Nordegren.

Elin is the ex-wife of Tiger Woods, the renowned American professional golfer. She is from a well-up background and is a model. Read to discover her net worth, partner, children, career, and measurements.

Source: Briefly.co.za