Alina Golovkin is the spouse of boxing legend Gennady Golovkin. She is a native of Kazakhstan and, despite being the wife of a legendary champion, wants to live a quiet life. As a result, not much is known about her. The couple had a son and a daughter after their wedding in 2007.

Who is Alina Golovkin? Age, children, spouse, height, career, net worth. Photo: @golovkin

Source: Getty Images

Alina Golovkin's spouse is a middleweight champion widely recognized as one of the best fighters to enter a ring. He currently holds the IBF and IBO middleweight titles and has a perfect 40-1-1 record. Although Alina may not be as well-known as her husband, Golovkin, she undoubtedly contributed significantly to his success. Here are unknown details about the wife of one of the greatest pound-for-pound boxers in history.

Alina Golovkin's biography and profile summary

Name Alina Golovkin Nationality Kazakhstani Children 2 Occupation Model Ethnicity Mixed Place of birth Karaganda Current residence Los Angeles Gender Female Marital status Married Spouse Gennady Golovkin Known for Celebrity wife Height in metres 1.73 Height in centimetres 173 Height in inches 5'7" Weight in kilogrammes 54 Weight in pounds 119

Who is Triple G's wife?

Alina Golovkin was born in Kazakhstan and is a mother of two children. She was an assistant lab assistant in Kazakhstani and is of caucasian ethnicity. Her early life is not clearly defined, but she is known to have spent much of her youth in the country.

Who is Alina Golovkina? Age, children, spouse, height, career, net worth

Source: Getty Images

Alina Golovkin's place of birth is Karaganda, in the southeast of Kazakhstan's capital Astana. It is one of the most populated cities in the country.

What is Alina Golovkin's age?

As of December 2022, it is unknown when the former model was born.

Alina Golovkin's height

Tripple G's wife is 5 feet 7 inches (1.70 meters) tall and weighs around 119 pounds (54 kilograms)

Which country is Triple G born in?

Alina and her husband (Tripple G) are from Karaganda, Kazakhstan's most significant region in the Russian settlement. Alina's spouse is 40 years of age in 2022. He has three brothers: twin brother Maxim, who plays on his squad, and older brothers Sergey and Vadim.

Which language does Triple G speak?

Triple G speaks English, German, Kazakh, and Russian with ease. Is Gennady Golovkin Russian? His native tongue is Kazakh, his mother is Korean, and his father is Russian, but he rarely speaks Korean. His spouse is of part-Russian and Korean descent.

Alina and Gennady's wedding

Their wedding was in 2007, and seven years later, in 2014, they immigrated to the US, settling in Santa Monica, California, where Gennady continued pursuing his training.

Alina is the mother of a boy and a girl. Photo: @Gennadiy Golovkin on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Does GGG have a kid?

GGG and Alina Golovkin's children are Vadim, a girl whose name is not yet confirmed. They were born in 2010 and 2017 respectively. The family lives in Santa Monica, California.

Alina Golovkin's social media

Alina Golovkin is a discreet woman who has kept private details to herself without engaging on any platform such as Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter. Her husband is on Facebook, but his Instagram page is private.

How much does GGG get paid?

With a net worth of 30 million, the middleweight champion earns $93,750 per game. He has worn 30 of his 33 games in his career and has the highest KO ratio in boxing history.

Alina Golovkin's net worth

Even though little is known about her fashion-related earnings, her husband is still among the highest-paid athletes. He has lucrative contracts with companies including Nike, Jordan, Tecate, and Chivas Regal.

To whom did GGG lose?

The Kazakh fighter was defeated in the 2004 Olympic middleweight final in Athens by Russian Gaydarbek Gaydarbekov. He formerly held the combined WBA, WBC, IBF, and IBO belts between 2014 and 2018. In 2019, he also earned the IBF and the IBO titles.

Golovkin has acquired several accomplishments, including two middleweight world championships. The boxer is a family man outside of the ring. He is married to actress Alina Golovkin, a native of Kazakhstan, his country of origin. Golovkin is a reclusive individual, and so is his wife, but she does attend most games to support her husband.

READ ALSO: Georgy Kavkaz's net worth, income, family, businesses, religion, profiles

Briefly.co.za also featured the life of George KavKaz, a chef who is also a YouTube celebrity from Russia. He has amassed a sizeable fortune from his work in the culinary arts and the commercial sponsorships he receives on YouTube.

The simple-to-follow recipes he showcases help him make extra money. How much more do we know about this outstanding chef? Read this story to find out.

Source: Briefly News