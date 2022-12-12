Meet Italian model Silvia Caruso: everything to know about her

Silvia Caruso is a gorgeous Italian model, Instagram star, and YouTube influencer. She has garnered a massive following on her social media platforms by entertaining her fans with her enticing photos and videos. Her content revolves around travelling blogs and modelling for several top-notch brands. Here is a glimpse into her exciting life.

Silvia Caruso’s net worth is estimated to be about $500,000. These are earnings from her career as a model and media personality. Read more about her biography and life story.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Silvia Caruso Year of birth August 24, 1996 Age 26 years Birthplace Milan, Italy Zodiac sign Aquarius Nationality Italian Ethnicity White Height 5 feet 6 inches Weight 50 kg Eye colour Brown Hair colour Dark brown Children 2 Occupation Model and media personality Instagram @silvialicius Facebook @SilviaCaruso.Official Twitter @SilviaCaruso_ Hobbies Traveling and reading Net worth $500,000

Early life

The stunning model was born on August 24, 1996. Silvia Caruso’s age is 26 years as of 2022. Yet, she has managed to keep details about her family low-key and away from the public domain.

Silvia Caruso’s career

The Instagram star created an online presence in 2014. But, interestingly, eight years down the line, she has continued doing what she loves: entertaining her fans with rich content.

Silvia then landed a job as a model at Marvin Model Management, a modelling agency located in Europe. Since then, she has worked with various brands such as Revolve, Luna-Ex World, IceQueen Design, Verge Girl, MissyEmpire, El Vaquero, AYM, and CinderellasCloset.

Who is Silvia Caruso’s spouse?

The model has managed to keep her love life out of the limelight. No details have been revealed about her spouse. Her fans can only speculate that he is a good man who loves the model. Silvia Caruso’s children are twins. She disclosed via her Instagram handle that she delivered her twin babies, a son, Ethan, and a daughter, Isabella, on January 27, 2022.

Silvia Caruso’s social media

The model and Instagram star has a vast following on social media. She has garnered over 2.4 million followers on her Instagram page. On her Twitter account, the model has about 1,469 followers. On her Facebook account, she has more than 52,000 followers.

Silvia Caruso continues to be an internet sensation. Her long chiseled gorgeous face, amazing lips, and perfect pointy nose are but some of the features that make her exceptional in the fashion world.

