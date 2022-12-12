Who is Novi Brown? Age, husband, education, career, profiles, net worth

Novi Brown is a famous television actress and social media personality. She is better known for her role in Tyler Perry's Sistas. She has also made appearances on the National Geographic program Cosmos.

Novi Brown attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Paramount+'s "1923" at Hollywood American Legion on December 02, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

The actress has also showcased her talent in other films such as Sleeping with My Student and Creepy Crawly. In addition, she plays the role of Sabrina Hollins on Tyler Perry's Sistas, a sweet and kind-hearted lady. Novi's net worth is estimated to be $1 million. Here is a glimpse of Novi Brown's biography.

Novi Brown's profiles and bio

Full name Ashley Brown Stage name Novi Brown Year of birth November 14, 1986 Place of birth Berlin, Germany Age 36 years as of 2022 Gender Female Popular as Actress Zodiac sign Scorpio Height 5 feet 8 inches Weight 61 kg Alma mater City College of New York Sexual orientation Straight Net worth $1 million Social media platforms Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook

What is Novi Brown's real name?

The actress's real name is Ashley Brown. She changed her name from Ashley to Novi after realizing that there was another famous actress in Hollywood known as Ashley Brown. Interestingly, since she was born in November, she came up with the name Novi.

Novi Brown arrives at the 2022 Soul Train Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Aaron J. Thornton

Source: Getty Images

How old is Novi Brown?

The Sistas actress was born in Berlin, Germany, on November 14, 1986. Novi Brown's age is 36 years in 2022.

Novi Brown's education

The actress studied theatre at the City College of New York. She completed her studies in 2011 and graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Fine Arts Magna Cum Laude.

Career

The actress studied theatre at the City College of New York. Phoo: @novibrown1115 on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Before making her debut in the entertainment industry, Novi worked as a model. She also did other jobs to make ends meet. The actress has graced various television shows and movies. Here are some of Novi Brown's movies and TV shows:

Sistas

Creepy Crawly

Sleeping with My Student

NCIS

The Tiger & the Protected

Soft Voice

Celerity Ghost Stories

Under My Skin

Real Talk

Holiday Hideaway

Concepts and Tools

My Dad's a Soccer Mom

The Mels

Celebrity Ghost Stories

Spider (IV)

Night call (11)

Skip to the End

Who is Novi Brown's husband?

Novi is still single. However, she has been dating an American video photographer and photographer, Malcolm J. Cook, for several years. The two are now engaged. Malcolm has a daughter named Zuri from a past relationship.

Novi Brown (R) attends as BET+ Celebrates the launch of Tyler Perry's Zatima at 5Church Buckhead on September 28, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET+)

Source: UGC

Novi Brown's hair

The actress has beautiful curly black hair. She appreciates her natural hair. Novi was forced to embrace natural hair after she visited the salon for a haircut, only for the hairdresser to disappoint her with a bad haircut. She then decided to go natural. Her eye colour is brown. She stands at the height of 5 feet 8 inches.

Where did Novi Brown grow up?

The gorgeous actress was born in Berlin, Germany. However, she spent most of her early years between the U.S. and Germany. Novi then relocated to the United States, where she became a Hollywood star.

What did Novi Brown play in?

The actress has appeared in various films and TV shows, to be precise, in more than 15 productions. However, in Tyler Perry's drama Sistas, she landed a regular role. She plays the role of Sabrina Hollins, a beautiful and kind-hearted young woman who agrees to date her customer.

Novi Brown remains one of the most talented actresses, beauty enthusiasts, and media influencers in America. At a young age, she has accomplished so much; the future can only be bright for her.

