In a world driven mainly by the urge to make money, only a few people are concerned about their passion. When Kenny Beats started making cool cash from his switch to Electronic Dance Music, he never forgot his love for hip hop. His decision to follow this dream is what made him famous.

In recent times, Kenny Beats has crafted a seat for himself in the musical hall of fame. His brilliant works in music production have granted him the opportunity of working with some of the finest new generations of rappers. Through depression and a longing for creating something new, he found what he wanted and rose to fame.

Profile summary and bio

Full name: Kenneth Charles Blume III

Best known as: Kenny Beats

Date of birth: 10th of May, 1991

Age: 30 years old

Place of birth: Greenwich, Connecticut, United States of America

Education: Berklee College of Music, Greenwich High School

Current residence: New York, United States of America

Profession: Songwriter, record producer, and audio engineer

Height: 6 feet and 7 inches

Kenny Beats' early life and relationship

Beats was born on the 10th of May, 1991, in Connecticut, United States of America. Consequently, Kenny Beats' age is 30 years. Also, Kenny Beats' height is 6 feet and 7 inches. He played the drums since he was nine years and played the guitar at 11 years of age. While doing this, he was learning how to make beats.

As a high school student, the producer would invite local rappers to his dad’s apartment to record in a closet that doubled as a vocal booth. Nevertheless, after high school, the young record producer went to New York City.

However, there is no information available yet on who Kenny Beats' girlfriend is.

Career

While in New York City, Beats applied as an intern under the indie rap impresario Jonny Shipes and his Cinematic Music Group without pay or credit. He always wanted to be associated with hip hop and rap, so he found a way to do this while working with the Cinematic Music Group.

The producer was selling marijuana to Schoolboy Q and Ab-Soul, and in return, they listened to some of his beats. Eventually, they loved his beats and dropped some music with all the three beats he offered them.

From New York, Beats relocated to Boston, where he studied Jazz Guitar and Music Business at Berklee College of Music. However, he could hardly pay his bills from the revenue generated from his music.

The sound maker made between $1,000 and $1,500 from selling his beats to musicians. Then, a friend encouraged him to switch to the world of Electronic Dance Music. Eventually, he partnered with Ryan Marks, and they formed an EDM group later known as LOUDPVCK. Since then, some fans refer to Kenny as Kenny Beats LOUDPVCK.

How did Kenny Beats get famous?

The producer's diversion to Electronic Dance Music came with a lot of opportunities. He became more popular and constantly shuttled through Los Angeles while making a lot of money. However, at some point, the beatmaker felt something was missing. So, in the middle of 2017, he ended his career with LOUDPVCK to discover himself.

Interestingly, he found out that his love for rap music cannot be quenched and he rededicated himself to that genre. To do this, he went underground for about six months. During that period, he learned various aspects of beat production and audio engineering and mastered the art of music production.

The producer's rebirth at the end of 2017 was the beginning of a "Woah Kenny" career. He ensured that Kenny Beats studio became the meeting place between him and rappers. The beatmaker redefined music by giving artists what he felt they needed after conversing with them.

Songs

Kenny Beats' vocal templates are what he uses in his YouTube series, The Cave. He invites artists, and during these sessions, he produces a beat on the spot with which the invited artists will freestyle. The show portrays the spontaneity of talents. Some of the songs he has produced for artists include the following:

Hunnid Stax

Anger Management

FM

Netflix & Deal

Freddie

UNLOCKED

Hit Me Up

Stone Cold

Puff Daddy

‘777

Jesus Is the One (I Got Depression)

Who has Kenny Beats produced for?

Kenny Beats' songs with various artists since 2018 have become hits. He has worked with Vince Staples, Rico Nasty, ALLBLACK, Key!, and 03 Greedo. The producer prefers to work with people he connects with. Importantly, he empathises with his customers' daily struggles and how they want to talk about them in their songs.

Who says, Whoa Kenny?

The producer is one of the hottest music producers around since 2018. His signature, Woah Kenny, has become a household name. According to the producer, he wants anyone to know that they are getting quality whenever they hear Woah Kenny. According to some reports, the voice behind the Woah Kenny signature is Kenny's favourite artist, Key!

Social media presence, merch, and net worth

Like most people in the music business, Kenny wants to constantly be in touch with those who love and appreciate his works. He is on Instagram and Twitter. So, what's Kenny Beats Twitch? He uses @kennybeats as his username with more than 265,000 followers. Kenny Beats' Discord channel is also a place to get a hold of the fascinating music producer's work.

According to Buzz Learn, Kenny's net worth is estimated between $1 million and $5 million. However, this is not surprising, considering the set of songs he has produced and his merchandise. Kenny Beats merch has some exclusive branded T-Shirts and hoodies online.

Kenny Beats understood what he wanted to commit himself to early enough and was dedicated to learning its intricacies. Eventually, he has become one of the artists' most favourite producers.

