Woman Thanks God for Surviving Car Accident, Peeps React and Share Safety Tips

South Africans are reacting to photos shared by a lady who says she survived a horrible car accident along the highway

@Nomz_Rozay says she was riding in an Uber and has praised God for saving her life after the sedan collided with a truck

A South African woman has recounted how she narrowly escaped death in a car accident. @Nomz_Rozay credited God for her safety as she also shared a number of pictures on Twitter.

The stunning lady says she was using Uber at the time of the crash and is lucky to have made it out without getting injured. Looking at the images, one can see just how close she was to getting seriously hurt.

Although some people have encouraged and expressed concern about her, many have warned against driving whilst using a mobile phone.

The post reads:

@MafunzeMancinza said:

“You were texting and driving. Nizofela ubala yazi. There's no way you ain't seeing that if your eyes are in the road. Next time you will succeed because ya'll don't value your lives.”

@MphahleleMM said:

“There's no God who gave you a second chance. Continue driving without paying attention, there won't be the next time."

@Tumelo_Only said:

“It’s easy to assume someone was speeding or on her phone, I was almost in a similar accident today because a polo driver was in a hurry, dude went from fast lane unto my lane then hit breaks because there was a convoy. I don't know how I didn't hit him, stopped within a foot away.”

@Swazi_Sunflower said:

“You people are heartless man. With all the trauma she is going through y'all want to come play Judge Judy here.”

@Hloni_NK said:

“Let’s stop blaming her driving skills and be happy that she got a second chance to learn from her mistakes and y’all don’t even know if it was her fault or the truck driver. Don’t judge situations you weren’t present in.”

@GogoRhapu said:

“You guys must read, uyasho usisi ukuthi she was in an Uber!"

@SeppieSkosanaSe said:

“Hope you’re well beautiful, the last time I was in a car crash I couldn't sleep for days hearing the same loud noise that happened on the accident scene.”

@MM_95218 said:

“Never mind the fact that she was in an Uber, where is the compassion? Lets assume that she was driving, what made you assume that she was texting & driving or speeding??

@Yanga_Co said:

“Uberight sisi ndaxolisa ngokwenzekileyo.”

