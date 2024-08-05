“Bathong, How Are You Not Running Away?”: A Huge Rodent Was Having a Ball at the Bank, Netizens Joke
- A group of guys encountered a huge rodent at a bank at night and they were scared
- The rodent was so huge that the guys could not exactly classify it but they were convinced it was a rat
- The online community reacted to the video, with many laughing and debating on the kind of animal
A video showing what seemed to be a huge rat at a bank has gone viral, leaving the netizens in stitches.
In a TikTok clip uploaded by Junior Calvin (@itz.juniorcalvin), the huge rodent is seen going up and down, confused at a glass turnstile door. The gents can be heard expressing their shock.
The Pretoria TikTokker hilariously said Alexandra rats have relocated. Alex is known to have one of the biggest rats - lol. What is funny, is that the way the rodent was so big, the guys themselves were not sure if it was indeed a rat.
Huge rodent scares gents
Watch the TikTok video below:
TikTokkers laughed at the video
The video raked over a million views, with many online users laughing and debating whether the animal was a rat or something else.
@Kgosiitsile Modisaes said:
"I think that's a capybara."
@muano budeli laughed:
"Capybara's are found in south America that's a rat 🤣😭."
@lillianmarks995 joked:
"We don’t need normal house cats we need tigers and lions to hunt these mutant rodents iyoooo😳😳😳 nka swa."
@BraT wrote:
"The owner was told it will go to the bank and get money for him😭😭😭😭."
@maja_kholofelo commented:
"Jeso I would run away."
@Karaboheater said:
"I think it’s a grasscutter, some people eat it 😩."
@S.Mazibuko asked:
"Bathong 😭how are you not running away?"
Two rodents hilariously get into a brawl
In another story, Briefly News reported about two rats that fought each other in the streets in broad daylight.
In a TikTok clip uploaded by @zimsa_1, the two rats were on the pavement next to rubbish bins, they were hilariously fighting each other. The incident happened during the daytime. The rats did not care about people on the streets, they were doing their own thing and fighting each other.
