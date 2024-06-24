A prophet boldly asked people in his church to contribute towards his dream luxurious vehicle

The man said upon contribution a person will receive a card that will bring blessings to their lives

The online community reacted to the video, with many displeased while some supported the prophet's request

A prophet requested his congregation to buy him his dream luxurious vehicles. Images: @Kakande Ministries - Francais, @Csaba Tokolyi

Source: Getty Images

A TikTok video of a prophet asking his congregation to buy him a luxurious Range Rover has left many netizens with mixed feelings.

In a video uploaded by @thegospelofp.kakandeplc8, the prophet is seen standing in front of his congregation. He can be heard asking each person to contribute $300 (about R5 400) toward buying the Range Rover.

A person who contributes will receive a card that will supposedly bring blessings upon blessings to their lives. The prophet further showed the stunning car he wanted on the church's flat-screen TV.

"We just need this simple car and you will see how God will bless your life. Those from abroad, from around we still need money to buy that vehicle. Each one of us is contributing only $300"- said the prophet.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Prophet asks the congregation for a Range Rover

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens express mixed feelings about the prophet's request

The video garnered over 100k views, with online users divided. Some showed belief in the prophet while others were not having it.

@talina8407 suggested:

"How about the pastor contribute to me and see what the Lord will do for him."

@Time in Africa shared:

"I wish I had,I can give my gift. He prayer for me & my leg that pained for years stopped paining."

@jbbey2 wondered:

"Why can't he pray for God to deliver it at his door."

@Lucky was disappointed:

"Pastors have the most outrageous audacities wallah."

@Leon Lizwelethu Tope laughed:

"Go and work baba...."

Pastor gets backlash after faulting women for high divorce rate

In another story, Briefly News reported about a pastor who was slammed by netizens after blaming women for divorces.

A pastor on TikTok started a conversation about marriage. The religious leader told people that men leave their wives due to poor mental health. He said men needed an emotional connection and could not get one from their wives.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News