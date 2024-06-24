Prophet Asks Congregation to Buy Him Luxurious Range Rover, Netizens Express Mixed Feelings
- A prophet boldly asked people in his church to contribute towards his dream luxurious vehicle
- The man said upon contribution a person will receive a card that will bring blessings to their lives
- The online community reacted to the video, with many displeased while some supported the prophet's request
A TikTok video of a prophet asking his congregation to buy him a luxurious Range Rover has left many netizens with mixed feelings.
In a video uploaded by @thegospelofp.kakandeplc8, the prophet is seen standing in front of his congregation. He can be heard asking each person to contribute $300 (about R5 400) toward buying the Range Rover.
A person who contributes will receive a card that will supposedly bring blessings upon blessings to their lives. The prophet further showed the stunning car he wanted on the church's flat-screen TV.
"We just need this simple car and you will see how God will bless your life. Those from abroad, from around we still need money to buy that vehicle. Each one of us is contributing only $300"- said the prophet.
Prophet asks the congregation for a Range Rover
Watch the TikTok video below:
Netizens express mixed feelings about the prophet's request
The video garnered over 100k views, with online users divided. Some showed belief in the prophet while others were not having it.
@talina8407 suggested:
"How about the pastor contribute to me and see what the Lord will do for him."
@Time in Africa shared:
"I wish I had,I can give my gift. He prayer for me & my leg that pained for years stopped paining."
@jbbey2 wondered:
"Why can't he pray for God to deliver it at his door."
@Lucky was disappointed:
"Pastors have the most outrageous audacities wallah."
@Leon Lizwelethu Tope laughed:
"Go and work baba...."
