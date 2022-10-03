Shekhinah is responsible for getting South Africa hits such as Back to the Beach, Please Mister and more

The South African star is a fountain of local talent as she's been in the industry for years since 2015

Shekhinah recently turned 28, and what better way to celebrate the single than with a look at facts about the artist

Shekhinah is one South Africa's favorite artists and she was born on 2 October. The pop singer has been a part of the industry since her 2015 breakout hit Back To The Beach.

Shekhinah is officially 28 and for her fans, it has been a marvel to see her growing in music. Image: Instagram /@shekhinahd

Shekhinah established herself in the singing world thanks to her amazing vocals. She also made quite the impact with several international award nominations and wins.

5 things to know about Shekhinah

1. Singer started career on Idols SA

The songstress started her career by going on season 7 of South African Idols singing competition and landed in the top 32. Shekhinah had another go at winning Idols in 2012 and did much better and landed in the top six.

The star has grown since then to have mainstream success in South Africa. Shekhinah has maintained her success long after the show.

2. Shekhinah's Zulu middle name

Shekhinah's name is actually her governement name.The singer has a lesser know second name, Thandi which is presumable short for Thandiwe meaning grateul .

The star was also born in Pietermaritzburg KZN and she is originally from Durban as she declared in a post.

3. Winning multiple MTV international awards and more

The singer won at the MTV Africa Music Awards for her work with Kyle Duetsch for Back To The Beach as a the best pop and alternative song.

In 2018 Shekhinah was also nominated as the best African act at the MTV European Awards. She won the African Music Awards in the same year as the best female artist in Southern Africa and songwriter of the year.

4. A Platinum-certified songstress

Shekhinah's work in on Rose Gold in 2017 went Platinum. Her single Please Mister also went platinum while Back To The Beach was certified gold.

5. Shekhinah belngs same label as AKA and Elaine

Shekhinah is signed to the record label oforporate giant Sony. The music label is famous all around the world and in South Africa.

That star joins the likes of Elaine and AKA as some major Mzansi stars signed to Sony.

