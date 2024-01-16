Mama Joy is being dragged after she defended SAFA president Daniel “Danny” Jordaan

The football fan joined a conversation where netizens criticised Jordaan's leadership of Bafana Bafana

Mama Joy felt the wrath of fellow soccer fanatics who told her to keep quiet and enjoy the perks she was receiving

Netizens dragged Mama Joy for attempting to defend SAFA president Danny Jordaan's leadership. Images: mamajoy_chauke

Eh, it looks like Mama Joy got on netizens' wrong side. As Mzansi eagerly awaited Bafana Bafana's AFCON 2023 match against Mali, Joy was dragged for attempting to defend Daniel “Danny” Jordaan's alleged incompetence.

Mama Joy speaks up for Danny Jordaan

Football fanatic, Mama Joy is loyal not only to South African sports teams, but to the leaders as well, and could't sit back and watch one of her faves get dragged.

The globe-trotting soccer fan joined a heated discussion about Daniel “Danny” Jordaan's leadership of Bafana Bafana.

Netizens are convinced that the SAFA (South African Football Association) president has been holding the national team back for years, which is why they've failed to prosper. Even Samuel Eto'o called SAFA out for their incompetence.

Mama Joy chimed in with a Twitter (X) post of her photo with Jordaan while demanding that he be left alone because of what he has done for Bafana:

"Hands off my president Dr Danny Jordaan! Under his leadership, Bafana qualified for AFCON."

Mzansi weighs in on Mama Joy's post

Eh, netizens were not happy with Mama Joy and had some not-so-savoury words to say to her:

TheRealGobetse warned:

"You need to learn the skill of knowing when to shut up. Bafana Bafana is not your mother's team!"

ZowieTwinkle said:

"Mama, please stop embarrassing yourself."

Afrika1918 was convinced:

"You're gonna praise him simply because you benefit from his 'leadership.'"

Gretchen_Ndou wrote:

"Because you're benefiting."

KingNema_Jnr dragged Mama Joy:

"Don't sing too much for supper, Mama Joy."

Ndi_Muvenda_ posted:

"We understand you eating, mam but we're not kids."

Reginal90427485 was up in arms:

"The free flights and hotels are getting to your head. 2010, 2012, 2017 and 2021 who was the leadership? Just enjoy the benefits; you know nothing about the history. You people don't like it when we're quiet; next, you'll bring up your boyfriend."

