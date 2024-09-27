What is the UFL salary range? Player and coach earnings explained

UFL players earn significant amounts that motivate them to play and grow their talents. The UFL salary package is lower than what the NFL pays, but it is enough for some to adjust in just a handful of months.

Reuben Foster (No. 10) of the Houston Roughnecks and Carson Wells (No. 26) of the St. Louis Battlehawks celebrate with their teammates: Photo by Scott Rovak, Maria Lysaker (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The UFL is an American professional minor league that began in March 2024 following the merger of the XFL and the United States Football League. It has grown in popularity, attracting talent and investors. We break down the United Football League salary system and how it works compared to the NFL.

UFL salary and compensation

The transition to the United Football League saw enhancements in players' salaries and the introduction of housing stipends and bonuses. The inaugural 2024 season of the league began on 30 March 2024 and ended on 2 June 2024.

According to the UFL News Hub, those on active rosters earned $5,500 per week in the just-concluded season, while inactive players still under contract received a weekly salary of $2,500. Athletes also received a weekly camp compensation of $850 and a housing stipend of $400.

Salary and compensation 2023 2024 Active salary $5,000 per week $5,500 per week Inactive salary $2,000 per week $2,500 per week Training camp compensation $700 per week $850 per week Housing stipend $400 per week $400 per week

While the National Football League pays most quarterbacks higher than those in other positions, the recently merged league pays equally. Speaking to ESPN, UFL football operations chief Daryl Johnston said,

Our quarterbacks are paid the same as everybody else. The approach is to be fiscally responsible there. We’ve gotten some pushback from some of them, which is understandable because they can say everybody knows how valuable this position is and how it should command a higher salary.

Fans at the UFL Championship match between the Birmingham Stallions and the San Antonio Brahmas on 16 June 2024 at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis. Photo: Rick Ulreich/Icon Sportswire

Source: Original

USFL athletes on the active roster reportedly earned $5,350 weekly, while XFL paid $5,000. UFL's average salary has attracted many young talents who use the league as a stepping stone to signing for top NFL teams.

Many National Football League legends, including DeAndre Baker, Vic Beasley, and Gareon Conley, joined the new league and played in its inaugural season.

Players' compensations

United Football League athletes received additional incentives and bonuses that impacted their earnings. During the 2024 season, players received a per diem of $55 for travel meals.

Jack Kramer (No. 65) of the Houston Roughnecks lines up during their UFL game against the DC Defenders in the second half at Audi Field on 7 April 2024 in Washington, DC. Photo: Rob Carr

Source: Getty Images

The league also allocated some amount to assist players financially once they exit the tournament. Other additional benefits included:

Appearance: $150 to $250

$150 to $250 Player of the Week: $1,000

$1,000 All UFL Team: $2,500

$2,500 Player of the Year: $5,000

$5,000 MVP: $7,500

UFL salary cap

The league's 2024 salary cap is significantly lower than that of the National Football League, which is $255.4 million per club as of 2024. CFB Select revealed that the UFL's total salary budget was $3 million per team in the inaugural season.

Who is UFL's highest-paid player?

Unlike other professional leagues, the recently-merged tournament adopted a universal payment system. Quarterbacks earned the same amount as the other players in different positions. Those on the active roster earned $5,500 weekly, while all inactive players earned $2,500 weekly.

Head coach Skip Holtz of the Birmingham Stallions holds the UFL Championship Trophy after defeating the San Antonio Brahmas on 16 June 2024 in St Louis, Missouri. Photo: Dilip Vishwanat

Source: Getty Images

In the NFL, quarterbacks are the highest-paid. Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys is the highest-paid footballer in the 2024 season. Prescott earns $86.3 million, including bonuses, per Sportico. Jared Goff of the Detroit Lions is the second-best paid, earning $80.6 million.

How much are UFL coaches paid?

The salaries of UFL coaches remained undisclosed, but they reportedly earned less than they received in the previous leagues. The new UFL contracts included a salary reduction for all coaches.

According to Sports Illustrated, the contracts of UFL's head coaches expired on 30 June 2024 since they fall under the league's new seasonal employee category. This means they do not earn in the off-season and can only resume duty in January 2025 when the new season begins.

Who owns the UFL?

The league's ownership is split 50-50 between Fox Sports and the XFL's owners, Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Gerry Cardinale.

UFL owner Dwayne Johnson (L). On the right is Dany Garcia and President & CEO of the UFL, Russ Brandon (R), during a press conference. Photo: Chris Leduc, Click Thompson (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The league consists of eight teams, each with a camp roster of 75 footballers for the 2024 season. Garcia said,

These are shared visions. The USFL and the XFL were very specific. We [the XFL] were all about unleashing the dreams that football makes possible. And that comes down to everyone who lives around the ball: The fans, the players, our partners, our [referees].

Frequently asked questions

UFL players' salary structure emphasizes equity in payment. Athletes earn the same amount depending on their position on the roster. Here are some frequently asked questions about UFL salaries in 2024.

How much are UFL players getting paid? Those on active rosters earned $5,500 weekly, while the inactive players received $2,500 weekly.

Those on active rosters earned $5,500 weekly, while the inactive players received $2,500 weekly. Do UFL players get paid year-round? Coaches are seasonal employees, earning only during the season, but it is unclear if players get paid in the off-season. The footballers sign seasonal contracts with their teams.

Coaches are seasonal employees, earning only during the season, but it is unclear if players get paid in the off-season. The footballers sign seasonal contracts with their teams. Do UFL players go to the NFL? Yes. Fox Sports reported that 21 United Football League players made it to the 2024 NFL roster.

Yes. Fox Sports reported that 21 United Football League players made it to the 2024 NFL roster. How much do players get for the UFL championship? Athletes received a bonus of $5,000 for winning the tournament. The Birmingham Stallions' footballers pocketed the bonus after winning the first edition. The Stallions defeated the San Antonio Brahmas 25-0 in the final.

The UFL salary and compensation guidelines focus on player compensation, welfare, and career development opportunities. The league continues to grow in popularity, attracting young talents hoping to develop their skills and advance their careers.

