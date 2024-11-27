Like other major sports leagues, the NFL relies on behind-the-scenes personnel, including waterboys, who support players and coaches. While they do not earn as much as superstar athletes, their crucial role warrants significant compensation. So, what is the average NFL waterboy salary, and how much do they earn?

NFL waterboys serving player during matches. Photo: Tom Pennington, John Jones/Icon Sportswire (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Since the 1920s, waterboys have been essential in the NFL, ensuring players remain hydrated and prepared. Today, the role includes both genders, with highly trained professionals in sports medicine, athletic training, and management filling these positions and driving salary increases.

What is the average NFL waterboy salary?

The average salary for an NFL waterboy is around $53,000 annually, according to Stack.com, though pay can vary based on many factors like experience and team. In a 2022 video from The Joe Pomp Show, the YouTuber addressed the topic, stating:

An NFL waterboy can actually make a decent living. They are an official part of a team training staff, and have a pretty straightforward job. There are perks for being a waterboy, too, like free gear, travelling with the team, and experiencing NFL games from the sidelines. And experienced waterboys can make more money for what I assume is a pretty fun job.

How much do waterboys get paid in the NFL?

NFL waterboys typically earn between $50,000 and $60,000 annually. During the season, they work full-time, around 40 hours a week, supporting practices and games. However, their pay tends to be lower during the offseason when no games or practices exist.

Facts about NFL waterboys. Photo: Steve Nehf/The Denver Post on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

What is an NFL waterboy's monthly salary?

According to Sportskeeda, their monthly earnings range from $2,500 to $5,000, with top earners making up to $4,400. Salaries can also vary depending on experience, the team, and whether the position is part-time or seasonal.

What does an NFL waterboy do?

An NFL waterboy job goes beyond handing out water and towels. While commonly called "waterboys," this role is not gender-specific and is an entry-level position on an NFL team's training staff.

Waterboys ensure players stay hydrated, often providing water or Gatorade, supplying fresh towels, and handling used ones during games and practices. Former NFL player Jake Thieneman described the role in a 2022 TikTok clip:

There's a misconception that these people just hand out water and towels. These are trainers on the athletic training staff. Most of them have athletic training degrees or [physical therapy] degrees and are learning the craft of treating players' injuries and helping guys stay healthy. They tape guys up, provide other treatments before and after games, and throughout the week.

Linebacker Calvin Pace hydrated during a water break against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium in October 2014. Photo: Al Pereira/New York Jets

Source: Getty Images

Do waterboys sign a contract with the NFL?

As the team's hydration specialists, they must sign a contract for their salary-paid position. The contract outlines their responsibilities and includes a non-compete agreement to prevent them from moving between teams.

In addition to their salary, waterboys receive health, dental, and mental health insurance services. They are also eligible for paid leave, including 16 weeks of parental and two weeks of family leave.

How to become an NFL waterboy?

To become an NFL waterboy, look for openings on NFL team websites, though the role is competitive and often requires connections. High school or college sports experience and good communication skills are useful for NFL waterboy duties. The job often leads to athletic trainer roles, but you must sign a contract limiting work with other teams.

Do NFL waterboys travel with the team?

As Travel Car published, they often travel with the team, as they are an essential part of the support staff for both home and away games. Waterboys typically fly on team charters and share accommodations with other staff members. Additionally, they enjoy perks like free NFL tickets and merchandise.

Spencer Brown took a water break during a TV timeout in September 2022 at Miami Gardens, Florida. Photo: Megan Briggs

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

The dedicated role of waterboys in the NFL has raised many questions about how much they earn for their service. Here are some answers to the most interesting questions being asked:

Who is the highest-paid NFL waterboy? Specific names are not disclosed, but salaries vary by experience and team.

Specific names are not disclosed, but salaries vary by experience and team. Do waterboys in the NFL get paid? They can earn up to $53,000 annually.

They can earn up to $53,000 annually. What is the NFL Waterboy salary per game? The salary varies and is typically determined by the team.

The salary varies and is typically determined by the team. Do waterboys get Super Bowl rings? Waterboys may receive Super Bowl rings, depending on team policy.

Waterboys may receive Super Bowl rings, depending on team policy. How much does an NFL waterboy make a year? They earn $50,000–$60,000 annually, along with benefits like health insurance, paid leave, and NFL-related perks.

They earn $50,000–$60,000 annually, along with benefits like health insurance, paid leave, and NFL-related perks. Can anyone become an NFL Waterboy? While the position is competitive, having a background in sports medicine, health science, and knowledge of NFL rules can give you an edge.

Tasked with roles from providing water to ensuring player comfort and well-being, the NFL waterboys' salary meets the demands of their critical support. Although they do not get the biggest share of the spotlight or paycheck, their compensation reflects their vital contribution to team success.

