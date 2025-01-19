2 Clubs Orlando Pirates Must Avoid in the CAF Champions League Quarter Finals

Premier Soccer League giants Orlando Pirates are among the eight teams that qualified for the knockout stage of the CAF Champions League after topping Group C in the first stage.

The Soweto giants defeated defending champions Al Ahly in their last group game to seal a top-spot finish.

Briefly News has identified two clubs the Sea Robbers must avoid in the quarter-finals if they hope to win the competition this season.

Two clubs Pirates must avoid in CAF Champions League quarter-finals

1. Mamelodi Sundowns

Drawing Mamelodi Sundowns in the quarter-finals would be deadly for the Bucs and wouldn't be fair to PSL supporters who hope both clubs continue to progress in the competition.

The Brazilians might have struggled to find their feet in the recent games against the Sea Robbers, but the CAF Champions League is a different arena entirely, and experience plays a huge role in it.

The players at Sundowns are familiar with the pressure of playing a knockout round in the CAFCL, but it's a new phase for this generation of Pirates players.

Sundowns' current coach, Miguel Cardoso, guided Esperance to the final last season, so he's also familiar with the competition.

It would be better if both PSL sides are drawn against other clubs from Africa.

2. Pyramids FC

The Egyptian Premier League side missed out on the top-place finish due to the away goal rule. They finished behind Elias Mokwena's Eseperance of Tunisia in Group D.

Pyramids finished the group stage with the most goals (14) alongside their league rivals, Al Ahly. They are one of the teams that can hurt the Bucs if they are being paired together in round 8.

