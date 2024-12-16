PSL side Stellenbosch FC earned a maiden victory in their debut CAF Confederation campaign on Sunday, 15 December 2024

Winger Devin Titus scored a late winner as Stellies ended a run of consecutive defeats in the competition after beating Angolan side Clube Desportivo da Lunda-Sul

Stellies fans celebrated the victory on social media by praising the side, and Titus after the side earned three points in Angola

A late goal from Devin Titus against Clube Desportivo da Lunda-Sul earned Stellenbosch FC their first victory in the CAF Confederation Cup on Sunday, 15 December 2024.

The 89th-minute strike was just reward for the Winelands side that had 23 shots in an open encounter in Angola.

Stellenbosch star Devin Titus scored the only goal against Club Desportivo da Lunda-Sul. Image: StellenboschFC.

Titus, who recently earned his Bafana Bafana call-up, scored the match's only goal as Stellies revitalised their debut CAF campaign after two consecutive losses.

Devin Titus offers relief to Stellenbosch FC

Watch Barker speak about Stellies' first CAF Confederation victory in the video below:

The late win will relieve coach Steve Barker, who hopes the side can rediscover their form from last season after only one victory in their previous five matches in all competitions.

Ahead of the January transfer window, Stellies also hopes to retain their star players after PSL giants showed interest in players such as defender Fawaaz Basadien.

Fans back Stellenbosch FC

Stellie fans celebrated the victory on social media by praising the Winelands side and winger Titus.

Llouise Januarie is proud:

"Well done."

Leon Jurgens backs Stellies:

"Well done, players and coaches."

Yenzolo Mbooi admires Stellies:

"Well done, my Stellies.Titus!"

Chancy Romeo Nkhata rates Titus highly:

"Titus is a good player."

Mihle Sijora is a fan of Titus:

"Well done, Titus."

Nkosinathi Fingo hopes for the best:

"Congratulations Stellies!!! Keep up the good work."

Ntombifikile Chule has a wish:

"Pirates need you, boy."

Natasha Andries showed respect:

"Bravo."

Paballo McKnight loved the kit:

“That black Stellies shirt!”

Olga Titus is a proud Maroon:

"Well done, Stellies boys, proud of u guys."

