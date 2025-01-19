With the January transfer window now open, several PSL stars have been linked with overseas clubs, with prices reaching high millions

PSL giants Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates are two of the clubs who could lose key players in the window after they placed massive price tags on their stars

Briefly News has examined some of the players that have been linked with big-money moves and the prices involved with their potential moves

Several PSL stars could leave Mzansi during the January transfer window after overseas clubs reportedly made multi-million bids for star footballers based in South Africa.

Clubs such as PSL giants Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates have reportedly turned down multi-million bids for their star players.

Peter Shalulile, Thalente Mbatha and Iqraam Rayners could make big-money moves away from the PSL. Image: Masandawana and orlandopirates/Twitter.

Source: Twitter

Briefly News examined some of the big-money rumours that arose during the January window, while Relebohile Mofokeng and Lucas Ribeiro have also been linked with overseas moves.

Peter Shalulile

Shalulile is a R75 million target for Asian clubs, according to the tweet below:

The Namibian striker has played an important role for Sundowns since joining the PSL champions in 2020.

Shaulile is five goals away from breaking Siyabonga Nomvethe’s all-time PSL goalscoring record, but the 31-year-old could leave Mzansi after interest from the Middle East.

An unnamed Asian club has reportedly made an offer for the striker, who Sundowns valued at R75 million.

Iqraam Rayners

After joining Sundowns from Stellenbosch FC at the start of the 2024/2025 season, Rayners have been in great form and is the current top scorer in the PSL.

The Bafana Bafana striker finished last season as the second top-scorer in the PSL, and his availability to find the back of the net has attracted interest from overseas.

According to reports, Scottish giants Glasgow Rangers submitted an R55 million bid for the in-form striker, which was rejected by the PSL champions.

Thalente Mbatha

Watch Mbatha speak about his playing style in the video below:

Mbatha has quickly emerged as one of the top midfielders in South Africa after an impressive showing for Pirates.

The midfielder joined Pirates after a successful loan spell from SuperSport United, and his talents have caught the eye of English Championship side Sunderland.

Reports suggested that Pirate valued Mbatha at R20 million, and fans backed the player to be a star in Europe if he chose to leave Mzansi.

Orlando Pirates stars Monnapule Saleng and Relebohile Mofokeng could leave South Africa. Image: saleng_monnapule_10.

Source: Instagram

Monnapule Saleng

The fan favourite had a great start to the season, but an injury has recently sidelined the Pirates player.

Despite his injury troubles, Pirates still turned down an offer from Asia for the exciting attacker, who they valued at over R15 million.

Pirates are determined to keep the player at Mayfair and feel that he could play a vital role when he returns from injury.

Mamelodi Sundowns are determined to keep star player

As reported by Briefly News, PSL champion Mamelodi Sundowns is determined to keep star player Lucas Ribeiro.

The Brazilian attacker has emerged as a target for English Championship side Burnley FC and his former Belgian employer SK Beveren.

