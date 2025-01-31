Nasreddine Nabi has shared his thoughts on talks about Orlando Pirates being the favourites to win the Soweto derby ahead of Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday afternoon

The former Young Africans mentor explained why it might not turned out to be so when both teams get to the field of play at the FNB Stadium this weekend

The Tunisian tactician also pointed out some of the things he hopes to see in the match, and wish the Glamour Boys take all three points against their city rivals

Kaizer Chiefs manager Nasreddine Nabi has responded to talks about Orlando Pirates being the favourites to win the first Soweto derby in the Betway Premiership this weekend.

The Tunisian manager will take part in his first Soweto derby on Saturday afternoon at the FNB stadium, and a win could help Amakhosi move up on the Premier Soccer League table.

Football pundits and PSL followers have tipped the Buccaneers as the favourites to win the tie due to their performance at the start of this season both in the league and the CAF Champions League.

Nasreddine Nabi shares his thoughts on Orlando Pirates being tagged favourites to win the Soweto derby ahead of Kaizer Chiefs. Photo: @OfficialPSL.

Amakhosi on the other hand have struggled to stay consistent in the league and are six points behind the Sea Robbers on the log.

Jose Riveiro's side have won their last three Soweto derby and will hope to make it four wins in a row this weekend.

Nabi responds to talks about Pirates being favourites

In an interview ahead of the match as per Afrik-Foot, Nabi shared his thoughts about Pirates being paraded as the favourites to win the tie.

The Kaizer Chiefs head coach admitted that it's okay for the Bucs to be tagged as the favourites, because of what they've achieved and explained why it is so.

"Yes, why not. It is fine that Pirates are being named the favourites for me," the former AS FAR Rabat coach said ahead of the match.

"I feel where the Bucs are in terms of their process, they began a few years ago under the present technical crew. They are right now where they have been building and enjoying a very good view of a gorgeous house that you have constructed on the ocean."

The former Young Africans coach went on to hit back at pundits who are giving Pirates the 100 per cent chance to win the tie, claiming derbies are meant to be 50-50 and he believes his team can get a positive result.

“The history of derby in every part of the world has established the fact that there is no real favourite,” he added.

"You can say Pirates are favourite on paper, but when it comes to the pitch, we believe the chances are going to be even, 50-50.

“We just wish that it's going to be an exciting game of football and the one that will be good on the day focused on what to do, will carry the day and we hope it will be us.”

