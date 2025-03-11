Bafana Bafana legend Doctor Khumalo spent time with local fans during a Durban cruise alongside fellow Amakhosi icon Brian Baloyi

Khumalo signed autographs and showed off skills in front of jubilant fans during the Bella Cruise from Friday, 7 March till Sunday, 9 March 2025

Local netizens reacted on social media to praise Khumalo, calling him one of South Africa’s best players of all time

Bafana Bafana legend Doctor Khumalo enjoyed his time with local fans. Image: dk15_official.

Khumalo, who previously praised Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi, said on social media that he enjoyed spending time with fans.

Doctor Khumalo spends time with local fans

Khumalo shared images of his interaction with fans on his Instagram account:

The Bafana legend thanked fans for their support on social media and also filled his profile with posts from his interaction with the supporters.

Since his retirement from football in 2004, Khumalo has remoained a popular figure in South African football and has often weighed on the development of Chiefs, where he has 397 appearances.

Khumalo has backed new coach Nabi to deliver success at the Soweto giants, while he was also impressed by the club’s introduction of promising young talent to their senior squad.

Watch Khumalo show off his skills in the video below

Khumalo follows Chiefs’ developments

While Khumalo continues to be a South African football icon, his club Chiefs continues to push for glory.

Despite having a dedicated fanbase, Chiefs have not won a title since 2015 and are currently out of the PSL title race as they found themselves eighth on the log following eight defeats.

Chiefs though still have a chance to win silverware this season after advancing to the Nedbank Cup semi-finals after beating PSL rivals Stellenbosch FC on Saturday, 8 March.

After retiring in 2004, Bafana legend Doctor Khumalo remains a fan favourite. Image: dk15_official.

Fans praise Khumalo

Lcoal football fans reacted on social media to praise Khumalo, showing admiration for the Bafana legend who scored nine goals for the national team.

Mapholoba_sa respects Khumalo:

“My dear brother.”

Leza_m is a fan:

“Prettyboy 16v.”

Mzakes_b admires Khumalo:

“Thee DK.”

Khuthie9s_ rates Khumalo highly:

“The great 16V.”

Sbvcdinangwe has a request:

“Dokotela 16v; T - Shirt please.”

Djnkosh has FOMO:

“You can see fun was had here.”

16djmusicalmaestro showed respect:

“My grootman.”

Collin.willemse is an admirer:

“The Great One.”

Mimi_tshabalala_ is proud of Khumalo:

“Our one and only DK.”

Sifundo2015storo praised the Bafana legend:

“You are doing a great job. Keep it up!”

