DJ Menace credited key career moments, including his residency at Max Lifestyle and opening for Trey Songz, for shaping his confidence and success

He is launching a radio show, The Pre Party , on PLAYZN, aimed at empowering aspiring DJs and producers by offering them a platform he never had

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, DJ Menace advised up-and-coming artists to stay focused, avoid distractions, and relentlessly pursue their dreams despite challenges

DJ Menace has reflected on his career. Image: Provided

Source: Original

Popular South African media personality Moegamat Ighsaan Osman, better known by his stage name DJ Menace, has opened up about his illustrious career spanning over a decade and a half.

DJ Menace's inspiring journey in the industry

DJ Menace is undoubtedly one of Durban's most popular DJs on the dance music scene. The star, who has been in the industry for more than 15 years, recently spoke to Briefly News about the most defining moments of his career and how they have shaped the artist he is today.

"I was a resident DJ at Max Lifestyle in Umlazi for six years, and I would like to thank Mr Max Mngadi for giving me the opportunity to be recognised at his establishment. I have also headlined many events alongside big names in the industry, such as DJ Tira, Fresh, Euphonik, and Kent, just to name a few.

"Additionally, I had the honour of opening the stage for Trey Songz at Moses Mabhida Stadium. All these events have helped shape me into a better DJ, as I now have the confidence to perform in front of thousands of people without fear or shyness."

DJ Menace on the initiatives he has to empower the youth

Speaking about the strategies or initiatives he is implementing to inspire and empower young, aspiring DJs and musicians, the legendary DJ said:

"I will soon be hosting my own radio show on an online station called PLAYZN, owned by Miss Kerri Miller and Fiona. My show is dedicated to giving back to up-and-coming DJs and producers. I never had that opportunity, but now that I have the platform, I want to pay it forward. My show is called The Pre Party and will air from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM soon."

DJ Menace recently spoke about the highlights of his career. Image: Provided

Source: Original

DJ Menace advice upcoming DJs

Following the steps of Prince Kaybee, who recently shared tips for music producers, DJ Menace also dropped pearls of wisdom for those who wish to break into the competitive world of DJing. He added:

"The only advice I can give to up-and-coming DJs and artists is to never give up on your dreams. If you truly want something, go for it. Avoid drugs and alcohol, and focus on your career. Never let anyone bring you down or tell you that you can't achieve your goals."

