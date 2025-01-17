Prince Kaybee has launched a new producer tips series to share valuable advice with music producers, focusing on handling artists and vocalists effectively

The award-winning hitmaker, known for his industry insights and collaborations with local and international artists like Gemma Griffiths, aims to advance production value

Fans on social media praised his efforts, with reactions ranging from gratitude to humour

Prince Kaybee has started a new series where he will be dropping pearls of wisdom for fellow music producers.

The award-winning hitmaker, who was previously praised for his golden advice to fellow musicians, has returned with more tips for music producers. Prince Kaybee has been in the industry for decades and worked with several local and international artists, including Gemma Griffiths from Zimbabwe.

Taking to his X (Twitter) page, the Gugulethu hitmaker advised producers on how to work with artists and vocalists. He also noted that the video was part of an upcoming series aimed at ensuring fellow producers know how to handle certain situations. He said:

"I have started a producer tips series where I just want to share the things that take place within the music industry mostly among creatives. I feel like I can share some knowledge to further advance the value of production."

Fans react to Prince Kaybee's video

Social media users applauded Prince Kaybee for wanting to share tips with fellow producers to improve their relationships with artists.

@DENNISXPAGE said:

"Thank you. I’m currently working on something too❗️ 👏🏾👏🏾it really means a lot."

@MrsMonnica wrote:

"A lot was said, but nothing was heard."

@LLebking added:

"Danko 👊✊😉🙌"

@Zusiphe_SA said:

"Letha leyo track."

Prince Kaybee has shared life-changing tips for producers. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

