Is Corey Mylchreest married? Facts about Bridgerton actor's bio and dating life

Corey Mylchreest is an actor from the United Kingdom. He is widely recognised as Young King George in the TV series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. With only a few years in the game, Corey has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry. Is Corey Mylchreest married?

Corey Mylchreest made his television debut in the 2021 film titled Mars. Despite his on-screen presence, he maintains a low-key lifestyle, keeping details about his personal life away from the limelight.

Corey Mylchreest's profile summary and bio

Full name Corey Mylchreest Gender Male Date of birth 8 May 1998 Age 25 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Leytonstone, East London Current residence United States of America Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6’0’’ Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 171 Weight in kilograms 78 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Rachael Mylchreest Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating School Forest School College Royal Academy of Dramatic Art Profession Actor, model Social media Instagram

What is Corey Mylchreest's nationality?

The actor’s nationality is British. When is Corey Mylchreest’s birthday? He celebrates his birthday on 8 May. The Bridgerton actor was born in Leytonstone, East London and resides in the United States. His mother is Rachael Mylchreest.

Corey Mylchreest attended Forest School in Walthamstow for early childhood and elementary education. Later, he joined the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art and attained a Bachelor of Arts in acting.

Corey Mylchreest's movies and TV shows

The English actor had an avid interest in acting from a tender age and used to perform in several plays in school. Upon completing his studies, Corey landed a few gigs to feature in open-air productions at the National Youth Theatre. He performed several plays like Romeo & Juliet and A Midsummer Night's Dream.

Corey has been featured in a few movies and TV series but had his breakthrough role in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. According to IMDb, he has been featured in the following films and TV series:

The Unravelling (2020) as Henry

(2020) as Henry Mars (2021) as Leon

(2021) as Leon Elevator Pitch (2022) as John Hubbard

(2022) as John Hubbard The Sandman (2022) as Adonis

Is Corey Mylchreest gay?

Mylchreest’s sexuality has been a subject of debate among his fans since he has kept his personal life private. Contrary to the speculations about the actor being gay, he is straight and hinted at having a girlfriend in an interview with Extra.

Who is Corey Mylchreest's wife?

The Bridgerton actor is not married. Despite disclosing that he is in a romantic relationship, he has not revealed her identity. In the aforementioned interview with Extra, he revealed that he binge-watched Bridgerton with his girlfriend after getting the Young King George role.

Corey’s on-screen chemistry with fellow cast member India Amarteifio sparked mixed reactions as fans believed the duo had a thing. The actor later revealed he was in a relationship with an unnamed female companion.

The actor is alleged to be dating actress Maria Libri. However, neither has confirmed the allegations, and it is safe to assume that the duo has no romantic involvement.

Corey Mylchreest’s impressive on-screen display has taken the acting scene by storm. The actor is widely recognised for portraying Young King George in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Despite being a private person, he has signalled that he is in a committed relationship with a partner.

