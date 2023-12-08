Hazel Gordy is an American model famous as the daughter of Motown Records' founder Berry Gordy Jr. However, she rose to prominence due to her marriage to Jermaine Jackson, a member of the Jackson 5 and the older brother of Michael Jackson. Jermaine is also a famous singer and songwriter from the United States.

Growing up as the daughter of a prominent figure in the music industry, Hazel had exposure to the entertainment world at an early age. Her love for music grew significantly, and she filled the void of music passion through homeschooling. However, she was not as successful as expected and decided to pursue another career. So, what does Hazel Gordy do?

Hazel Gordy's profile summary and bio

How old is Hazel Gordy?

Gordy (age 69 years in 2023) was born on August 24, 1954, in Detroit, Michigan, USA. She holds American nationality and belongs to the African-American ethnicity. Her birth sign is Virgo, and she follows the Christian religion.

Hazel's height is 5 feet 3 inches and weighs around 66 kg. She has brown eyes and black hair. Her other body measurements are 34-29-35 inches.

She is the daughter of Berry Gordy Jr. and Thelma Coleman, the founding fathers of Motown Records. This corporation is responsible for groups and performers such as The Jackson 5 and Steve Wonder.

Is Hazel Gordy still married to Jermaine Jackson?

Hazel Gordy and Jermaine Jackson were married in 1973 and had three children together. Their marriage faced challenges, and they eventually divorced in 1988.

Where is Hazel Gordy today?

After the divorce, Gordy has maintained a relatively private life. Although her ex-husband married twice after her, she has remained single.

Who are Hazel Gordy's siblings?

The celebrity model has seven siblings: Rhonda Ross Kendrick, Kerry Gordy, Rockwell, Redfoo, Berry Gordy IV, Terry James, and Sherry Gordy.

What does Hazel Gordy do for a living?

Growing up, she aspired to be a social worker and participated in social activities in her town. She has also joined her family business and has tried modelling. Hazel is also an inspiring songwriter and singer.

Who is Hazel Gordy's ex-spouse?

Jermaine Jackson, born Jermaine La Jaune Jackson on December 11, 1954, in Gary, Indiana, USA, is an American singer, songwriter, bass guitarist, and member of the Jackson family. He is best known as one of the original members of the Jackson 5, the Motown recording group formed by his family. Jermaine is the older brother of Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson.

Did Jermaine Jackson have any children?

Jackson has seven children from his three marriages. Here are the names of his children:

Jermaine and Hazel have three children, namely Jermaine La Jaune "Jay" Jackson Jr (born January 1977), Autumn Jackson (born July 1978), and Jaimy Jackson (born March 1987). After the divorce, Hazel took them into her custody.

Jermaine was also in a relationship with Margaret Maldonado from 1986 until 1993. They have two sons: Jeremy Maldonado Jackson (1986) and Jourdynn Michael Jackson (1989).

Jermaine later married Alejandra Genevieve Oaziaza from 1995 until they divorced in 2003. They have two sons: Jaafar Jeremiah Jackson (1996) and Jermajesty Jermaine Jackson (2000).

Jermaine Jackson's career

Jackson has had a multifaceted career that spans several decades, marked by his contributions as a member of the Jackson 5 and as a solo artist. Here is an overview of his career:

Formation of the Jackson 5

Jermaine and his younger brothers Tito, Jackie, Marlon, and Michael formed Jackson 5 in the mid-1960s. The family group initially performed locally in Gary, Indiana, before signing with Motown Records in 1968. Some of their hits include:

I Want You Back

ABC

I'll Be There

Dancing Machine

Solo career

Jackson embarked on a solo career while still a member of the Jackson 5. Some of his notable solo hits include:

Daddy's Home

Let's Get Serious

Do What You Do

Dynamite

Reality TV

Jermaine appeared in various reality TV shows, including The Jacksons: A Family Dynasty, which offered a glimpse into the lives of the Jackson family. He has also been involved in other ventures, including producing and songwriting.

Why did Jermaine leave Jackson 5?

Jackson left the Jackson 5 in 1975 due to the group's move from Motown Records to Epic Records. His decision to remain with Motown and pursue his solo career while his brothers continued as The Jacksons with Epic Records was a significant turning point in his career.

What is Hazel Gordy's net worth?

Hazel's net worth has not been provided, but she is expected to earn huge sums from her profession. She also comes from a wealthy family, adding more to her net worth. Her ex-husband, Jermaine Jackson, has an estimated net worth of $1.5 million.

Above is all you would love to know about Hazel Gordy, popularly known as Jermaine Jackson's ex-wife. Despite her identification as a musician, she could not advance in her career and instead chose modelling and social work. After her divorce from Jackson, she went completely out of the public eye to avoid media scrutiny.

