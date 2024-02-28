A heartwarming TikTok video of a group of women enjoying a trip to Cape Town served friendship goals

It shows one short lady struggling to sit on a high platform on the side of the street, but luckily, her tall friend helps her

South Africans gushed about the kind act and gave the tall friend her flowers in the comments section

A TikTok video has been making waves and showing the true essence of friendship.

Cape Town adventure

The clip captures a group of women enjoying their time in Cape Town, soaking in the sights of the vibrant city.

In one endearing moment, a shorter group member struggled to sit on a high platform by the street.

Friendship in action

However, her tall friend @zahkamgazi quickly stepped in to lend a helping hand. She even put her friend's shoes on after she got on the platform.

Netizens were drawn to the sweet clip, which got over 208,000 views and 14,000 likes.

Kind gestures appreciated

South Africans flooded the comments section with praise for the tall friend's compassionate act. They highlighted the beauty and supportive nature of their friendship.

@user24466510591592 said:

"Yabona that lady who came and helped you? That lady is your best friend from now on. ❤️ Love love her heart sana!"

@MPHOZA@1550 wrote:

"I thought she was gonna flip over to the other side."

@booboi2melo commented:

"Nana white shirt is for keeps even went back to put your shoes on."

@Khethiwe posted:

"She even put your shoes on. I love her for you."

@LoveLee stated:

"I love your tall friend. She's a keeper."

@bee26718 shared:

"Being a shortie myself, I made a person's day when I couldn't get on a bar stool."

@gingie_mashaba said:

"This would've ruined my day because I know none of my friends would help me. They'd say just stand."

@BonnieMajobe 14 added:

"You have beautiful friends, especially the one with the white shirt. She is such a lovely person.❤️"

