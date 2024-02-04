A 34-year-old woman who is originally from the North West province and currently resides in Gauteng is thriving on all fronts

Not only is Tebogo Mosweu an ardent businesswoman who left her job at the SABC to open a gift shop, but she also has an altruistic side

The entrepreneur opens up about how she mentors young kids and takes them under her wing

A young woman from the North West province who currently lives in Johannesburg, Gauteng, took a huge risk and left her stable job as a sound engineer for SABC's Channel Africa to start a gifting business.

Tebogo Mosweu mentors young people. Image: Tebogo Mosweu/Supplied.

However, Tebogo Mosweu not only has a talent for entrepreneurship, the determined lady also loves helping others.

In a short follow-up chat with Briefly News, the businesswoman opens up about another passion of hers – mentoring young people.

Gauteng entrepreneur shares passion

Tebogo explains where her passion for assisting children emerged from, noting that she noticed a need and wanted to fill it:

“After moving back to the township, when my children were doing their homework, I realised that the other children were not doing theirs.

“When I asked why, they told me that they were not given homework by their teachers. This bothered me. I then decided to take it upon myself to revise some of their schoolwork with them.”

Businesswoman assists young kids

The 34-year-old takes pride in helping the students improve themselves and has garnered a reputation for her kind and thoughtful gesture:

“When the parents realised that their children were performing better and improving at school, they then started spreading the message.

“This then allowed me to employ some of the brightest young people to tutor the children. [I am] happy to report that I'm getting more parents registering their children for the program.”

