Media personality DJ Sbu's name has resurfaced on the internet and it's for his new looks that many claimed seemed strange

The DJ stopped wearing suits and having shaved hair after he left mainstream television to start hustling by starting his own podcast and energy drink brand

The new look has earned him many snark remarks from netizens who have associated his new appearance of dreads and casual clothing with poverty

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

DJ Sbu has recently made headlines for his shabby appearance, which netizens have associated with poverty.

Five pictures of DJ Sbu collecting achievements while rocking his new shabby look. Image: @djsbulive

Source: Instagram

The award-winning DJ is well-known in the media, but his hustle has overshadowed his talent. This is why, when social media users noticed a change in his appearance, from suits and chiskop to casual clothes and dreads, many were alarmed.

Since then, netizens have expressed concern that he has run out of money. Here are five photos of DJ Sbu slamming the "no money" rumours on the timeline.

Popular podcast duties

This is a photo of him with guests from his YouTube podcast The Hustlers Corner SA. The DJ is wearing a white shirt and appears to be well-coordinated with guests identified as @godpenuel and activist, womanist, entrepreneur, and thinker, Ms @MandisaMashego. Sbu appears well-dressed enough to engage in thoughtful conversations with the aforementioned guests. DJ Sbu posted the following on Instagram:

Making money moves

The popular DJ disproves trolls who claim he has no money based on his appearance. The DJ was out making big moves while flaunting his new look, which many netizens have deemed strange. He's wearing tight jeans and a suit jacket to achieve a formal but casual look. DJ Sbu shared the following on Instagram:

A Mofaya look

DJ Sbu is well-known for many things, but his hustle remains the talk of the town. The media personality owns an energy brand called Mofaya, which he is promoting in this post. Mofaya is just one of his many sources of income. DJ Sbu shared the following on Instagram:

One of Mzansi's best Podcasts

The podcaster was celebrating two major milestones for his show The Hustlers Corner SA. The podcast received a PRISM Award and reached 100,000 subscribers on YouTube. DJ Sbu wrote in a lengthy thank you caption:

"This one belongs to every dreamer out there. You don't have to be great to start. But you have to start to be great."

On Instagram, DJ Sbu posted the following:

Thabo Mbeki's gala dinner

The music producer was out celebrating the 80th birthday of former President Thabo Mbeki. He shared photos of himself looking dashing in a suit and rocking natural hair. On Instagram, DJ Sbu shared the following:

DJ Sbu’s fashion sense leaves Mzansi with mixed feelings: "It's still oK to clean up"

Briefly News previously reported that DJ Sbu has resurfaced on Twitter timelines, and it's not good. The DJ has been trending on Twitter since new photos of him were posted.

@ChrisExcel102, a well-known Twitter user, shared two photos of DJ Sbu side by side. One of the photos shows DJ Sbu when he was still a presenter on SABC1's canned game show, Friends like These. The second is after he quit doing television and launched his own energy drink, Mofaya.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News