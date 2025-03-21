Rick Ross is set to return to South Africa to perform at the Durban Music Fest on May 3 at Hollywoodbets Kings Park Stadium

The organisers of the concert are reportedly struggling to sell tickets with a few hundred tickets sold since 14 February

As part of his visit to South Africa, Rick Ross will also record a music video with one of the up-and-coming artists auditioned by the Durban Music Fest promoters

Durban Music Fest is reportedly struggling to sell tickets despite having Rick Ross on its line-up.

Source: Getty Images

United States rapper Rick Ross' much anticipated return to South Africa may not be as pleasant as his last one. The US rapper is set to perform at the Durban Music Fest but tickets are selling slowly than the organisers anticipated.

Durban Music Fest reportedly struggling to sell tickets

Zimoja reports that Blue Screen Entertainment, the organisers of the Durban Music Fest, are now dreading that the show might be a monumental flop. A source close to the event told the publication that only a few hundred tickets have been sold since sales began in February.

Assessing why the tickets aren’t selling like hot cakes, the source speculated the organisers picked the wrong date.

"Tickets for the show started selling on February 14, but only a few hundred were sold. I think they chose the wrong date, as the weekend of the show is the same one as the one for the Metro FM awards," the source disclosed.

Durban Music Fest promoter remains optimistic

Speaking to Zimoja, Durban Music Fest promoter, Gregory Wings remained confident the show will be a success. He highlighted that apart from the big-name musicians, they have also auditioned 50 lesser known artists, with the top eight expected to perform at the show.

Wings told the publication that the winner will not only secure a spot in the line-up at the Durban Music Fest, but will also receive five free tickets to give to their family.

In addition to performing at the Durban Music Fest, the winner will be featured in Rick Ross'music video that will be filmed in Africa.

Rick Ross is expected to take to the stage at Hollywoodbets Kings Park Stadium. He will be joined by the crème de la crème of South African entertainment such as DJ Tira, DJ Sox, Mawhoo, Gatsheni, Dlala Thukzin, and Blxckie and many others.

Rick Ross links up with Yolanda Mukondeleli

During his last visit to South Africa, Rick Ross linked up with former Big Brother Mzansi contestant Yolanda Mukondeleli.

The two linked up on Ross' first night in Cape Town and enjoyed dinner and shared a cosy snap which garnered praise from netizens online.

Yolanda Mukondeleli met Rick Ross the last time he was in SA.

Source: Twitter

Yolanda Mukondeleli shared that the meeting with Rick Ross was strictly about business.

She said during the meeting they discussed about her partnership with Luc Belair Champagne.

"The meeting with Rick Ross was nothing short of extraordinary, as I had the privilege of meeting the legendary rapper. This encounter not only cemented our partnership but also left an indelible mark on my journey as a digital media influencer," an excited Yolanda said.

American rapper Fivio Foreign receives lukewarm reception

Not every American rapper has enjoyed the warm welcome Rick Ross had when they came to Mzansi.

As reported by Briefly News, Fivio Foreign arrived in South Africa to a lukewarm reception from netizens in October 2022.

Fivio was booked to perform at Rocking The Daisies festival in Cape Town, along with other world-class artists.

