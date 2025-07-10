Since her career blew up, Tyla has been fortunate enough to work with some of the world's most sought-after brands, or is it the other way around?

The Water hitmaker's aura and star power have attracted some impressive endorsements that have elevated not only her celebrity but have also benefited her brand partners as well

We take a look at the four brand endorsements Tyla has signed in 2025, including Nike and Pandora, and also look back at her oldest collaborations

A look at Tyla's brand collaborations in 2025. Image: TheStewartofNY/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Is Tyla the most endorsed artist in South Africa? We looked at some of her biggest signings since 2025 started, and the numbers speak for themselves.

1. Nike

At the beginning of the year, Tyla lifted the lid on one of her biggest endorsements to date, her collaboration with Nike.

Briefly News reported on the singer's signing with the famous sportswear company in February 2025, where she expressed excitement about the collaboration:

"I mean, I’m a Nike girl. I love the brand. Nike isn’t just athletic clothes; it’s fashion. I really like that because when I wear Nike, it doesn’t feel like I'm just putting on a shoe or shirt. You feel fly wearing it. All the collabs, vintage Nike, it’s always been something that I gravitated toward. I also love how diverse Nike is."

However, the partnership wasn't without controversy, as some South African social media users claimed that someone else was more deserving of the deal; Shebeshxt.

Tyla has collaborated with four large brands in the first half of 2025. Image: Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

The Limpopo rapper is known to always sport the brand from head to toe; he even has a swoosh tattoo and has pioneered a movement of Lekompo followers and musicians who also support the brand.

Nevertheless, Tyla's superstardom and global influence are what helped her land the deal and what have continued to make her every brand's favourite.

2. H&M

Second on the list, we have global fashion retailer, H&M.

The fashion powerhouse, loved for its chic, trendy and stylish clothing, announced its collaboration with the Water hitmaker on the heels of her Nike signing, in March.

Tyla's daring fashion choices have not only made her a stylist's muse but have also attracted some big fashion houses who couldn't wait to use the singer to attract buyers.

Tyla collaborated with H&M for their Spring/ Summer 2025 collection. Image: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

She collaborated with H&M for their Spring/Summer 2025 collection and modelled the line with her sister, Sydney, and it was only a matter of time before the items sold out.

3. Pandora

The jewellery girlies were never ready for this one!

In April, jewellery manufacturer and retailer Pandora announced Tyla as its new ambassador.

Known for its customizable charm bracelets, designer rings, earrings and necklaces, their collaboration with Tyla offered fans a journey into the singer's life through jewellery:

"From charms that represent her hit single to pieces that remind her of her childhood, Tyla curated a Pandora jewellery edit that speaks to every aspect of her story."

4. Erewhon Market

Her fourth endorsement of the year was in partnership with the American upscale grocery chain, Erewhon Market.

She penned the deal around the promotion of her latest single, Bliss, in April and created a fun, summer-ready drink for all the baddies of the world, and for just $22 (R390.52), you can feel like a baddie yourself!

But if you're a baddie on a budget and can't afford to buy the ready-made drink, TikTok content creator Zayaan recorded a step-by-step video on how to make it.

Delish had this to say about the blissful new drink:

"The recipe features tons of tropical flavours, including mango, pineapple, and dragon fruit with hibiscus tea for an added floral essence. It's made with Malk coconut milk for a creamy and dairy-free base and hydrating Vita Coco’s Organic Coconut Water."

Tyla shared a how-to video on the Erewhon Instagram page and walked fans through how to make it, including the complete ingredient list:

What other endorsements has Tyla signed?

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared more of Tyla's exciting brand collaborations.

The singer announced her partnership with Coca-Cola's Coke Studios, which saw her release her single, Tears.

Now, what's a Coke if you don't have a cute cup to drink it from? The singer later partnered with Stanley for a tiger-inspired limited-edition cup for the Tygers.

Tyla has also partnered with Beats by Dre and Alo for the athletic apparel brand's earbuds in collaboration with the Dr Dre-founded audio product manufacturer.

