Tyla Stuns was announced as the face of H&M's S/S 2025 collection. Image: Gilbert Flores/Variety, John Nacion/Variety

Source: Getty Images

Grammy Award winner Tyla keeps winning and making South Africa proud. The Water hitmaker, who recently signed an endorsement deal with Nike, has just secured another exciting gig in the fashion industry.

Tyla stuns for H&M S/S 2025 Collection

Tyla is one of the faces of the highly anticipated H&M’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection. According to the Swedish multinational fashion retailer, the collection celebrates ‘the multi-faceted nature of contemporary femininity’. Other notable names in the H&M S/S 2025 collection campaign include FKA Twigs and Caroline Polachek.

H&M will release the collection in two chapters, with the Spring collection dropping on Thursday, 20 March. The collection will comprise festival dressing such as blouses, lace-up shirting and tunics. It’ll also feature city chic pieces such as antique-style dangling pendant necklaces, tassel earrings, chunky bangles and chokers.

The Spring collection will also be celebrated with a festival blending fashion and music in Los Angeles on 9 April.

H&M took to Instagram and announced Tyla as one of the faces of the Spring collection. The fashion retailer shared a reel of Tyla with the caption:

“The countdown is on. Tyla is bringing the heat in H&M S/S 2025, out 20.03.25. Pre-save your favourite pieces now on the H&M app and HM.com.”

Watch the reel here.

Netizens react to Tyla's H&M look

The announcement sparked excitement among netizens who showed love to Tyla in the comments. Here are some of the reactions:

kiing.nandii remarked:

“Tyla is going finish all my money 😢”

its_duchel gushed:

“Tyla in her bag era.”

thando.xoxo suggested:

“If it’s not in South Africa then we going to have a problem 👀”

Macmtshali replied:

“She continues to win❤️🔥🔥”

mmirable_ mused:

“Just curious...my overthinking mind is overthinking that Tyla's Profile picture is the theme/colour/sneak peek of her new album or new song, or just something new that she's working on, but especially Album 😂”

Ramonasamuels said:

“It gyal Tyla, hottest thing out since God knows when. None compares to her right now. Love from Yaad.”

Tyla's H&M look caused a buzz on social media. Image: Josh Brasted/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Tyla impresses fans with her Paris Fashion Week look

Meanwhile, Tyla recently impressed fans with her Paris Fashion Week look.

The Push 2 Start singer oozed elegance in a chic Chanel look. She accessorised the three-piece suit with black sling-back heels and a Chanel bag.

Tyla, who is known for always rocking her curly natural hair, ditched her signature look for a pixie cut that also received a stamp of approval from the social media fashion police.

Tyla wins World Artist of the Year award

In related news, Briefly News reported that Tyla has made South Africa proud as she bagged another award in 2025.

The songstress won big at the iHeartRadio Music Awards which took place on Monday night, 17 March 2025 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles in America.

