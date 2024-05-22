A woman went on TikTok to show social media users a mini stepper she found on Takealot

The R598 purchase boasts an array of features, including the fact that it does not occupy a lot of space

People in the woman's comment section felt differently about the product and shared their experiences

A woman shared a Takealot mini stepper, which sparked mixed reviews.

Source: TikTok

Providing fellow shoppers with inexpensive finds from online stores can be helpful. However, not everyone will have the same reaction to suggested items.

This was the case when a woman who uses the TikTok handle @nothandohlope shared that a mini stepper item she bought from Takealot worked wonders for her, but most social media users could not agree.

According to Takealot, the Mini Stepper Fitness Exercise Machine (as it is called) features a hydraulic foot-climbing mechanism, has a computer monitor and does not occupy much space. The weight loss equipment also displays the number of up and down movements for its user.

Although the TikTokker shared a screenshot of the mini stepper being R598, the price on the website since changed.

In the video @nothandohlope posted, she shared a look at the home gym equipment. The clip then cuts to the lady showing off her slim figure due to the Takealot find.

It is clear that @nothandohlope is happy with her purchase, as the sound she uses over the video says:

"Show me something that TikTok overhyped but actually got it right. Baby, for me, it's this."

Watch the video below:

Internet users have mixed reactions over mini stepper

People gathered in the woman's comment section to share their two cents on the Takealot product.

@tshegowilson shared that their mini stepper is loud, which led @portia_dn to comment:

"I also stopped using mine because of the noise. Tenants were complaining. Oiling it didn't work."

@janemasingi responded to @misnadia3 asking how people deal with the rattling sound:

"Try putting a mat underneath. Mine was making sounds but ever since, I no longer place it directly on the floor. There are no sounds."

A concerned @youngermnyamana wrote:

"I want to buy it, but the reviews scare me."

Woman calls out Takealot for unnecessary packaging

Briefly News recently reported about a woman who hilariously called out Takealot for flooding her home with unnecessary delivery boxes.

The woman's TikTok video led to a conversation of 500 comments under her post, which attracted 140K views in just a day. Many pointed out Takealot's ignorance of global warming as they often produce too many wasteful materials.

