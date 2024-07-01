A young woman publicly thanked and acknowledged her mother for her being there for her during her pregnancy

A young South African woman, Yemswati (@yemswati1), took to social media to thank her mother for her support during her entire pregnancy training.

Daughter thanks mom for unwavering support

In the video, Yemswati features clips and images showing how her mother held her hand throughout the journey, as she carried a little bundle of joy.

From sending her money to buy treats for her cravings to bringing her breakfast in bed, attending doctor's appointments with her, making sure she always had clean pyjamas, and enjoying breakfast dates together, Yemswati's mother was active and supportive in making sure she was well taken care of.

"My heart goes out to all the women who did/doing this life thing without their mothers♥️ couldn’t have done it with her," Yemswati said.

Mzansi shares pregnancy journeys

The video gained much traction from many netizens who could relate to having supportive mothers while they were pregnant. A few shared their less-than-flowery experiences, as their journey was met with hardships or disappointment.

Asanda Ntuli655 shared her experience:

"I can relate. She was very disappointed, but she was very supportive. Shame, she makes sure I'm well fed, attend my appointments, and am not stressed❤☺."

Mis Irenee also considered herself blessed:

"Mom did the same too. We are blessed indeed."

NthabisengGwangwa commented:

"It’s the same with me and my mom I’m forever grateful for the support she is giving me, and the doctor's appointments always make me nervous, but she’s with me at all the appointments ."

maseramemodisetsi commented:

"Iyooooo my daughter she's pregnant, and she's 17. Inside I'm still broken she's still young but what can I say she's my daughter i have to support nd give her love and wait the little one to come ."

Sinentandokazi_theBaby said Yemswati was very fortunate:

"You are blessed I’m 29 pregnant and my mother isn’t supportive instead gossips about me to my other sisters ."

