Katlego Maboe has returned to Instagram after taking a break from social media since trending for cheating on his bae last year

The award-winning TV presenter shared that he lost everything he had after his cheating scandal trended for days on social media

The media personality's supporters took to his comment section to welcome him back on IG when he posted on Monday, 2 August

Katlego Maboe is back on Instagram. The disgraced TV presenter posted for the first time on Monday, 2 August after taking a hiatus from social media since he trended for cheating on his wife last year.

The award-winning media personality expressed that it was not easy for him to express gratitude because 2020 took all he had. After his cheating scandal hogged headlines, the talented TV presenter lost some of his sponsors and was axed by some TV production houses.

Katlego Maboe has returned to IG following last year's heating scandal. Image: @katlegomaboe

In a lengthy post on Instagram, Katlego said he still finds it hard to be thinking of a word such as gratitude. According to TshisaLIVE, he went on to add:

"The past year has taken so much away from all of us and for some of us, it has taken everything."

Katlego's stans took to his timeline to share their thoughts on his post and to welcome him back on Instagram.

kgomotsotlhapane said:

"I'm so glad your back, you cannot keep a good man down. We as people do not have any right to judge or write people off we are not God. If he is able to forgive us then who are we to judge?

"Yours is different because because you are a well know person and it happened in front of everyone, still we all falter but what matters is that we dust ourselves off and we face life again."

thatcooltwin wrote:

"We miss you brother."

grizzylloo commented:

"We love you."

allanmwafuliwa said:

"Welcome back Kat."

lebogang_lebs_matlala wrote:

"Aah Kat. Beautiful words. Good to have you back."

mikemesikenor added:

"Miss you man. Wishing you the best moving forward. You have been a career inspiration to me and here's a toast to a greater future ahead."

Mzansi starts petition for Katlego Maboe to return to TV

In related news, Briefly News reported previously that Katlego Maboe's career may not be down the drain just yet. His loyal fans started a petition to have him brought back on TV after he was suspended. The presenter was suspended after a video was shared on social media of him admitting to cheating on his wife and giving her an STD.

After being pressured by social media users, he was suspended from SABC3 show Expresso and his endorsements pulled out pending investigations. Now fans are fighting back with a Change.org petition calling for the media personality to be allowed to resume his duties.

The petition to bring him back to the TV screens had been making the rounds and was sitting at over 36 000 signatures at the time of publication.

