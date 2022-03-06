“Happy Birthday to My Mother”: Mr Smeg Melts Hearts With His Touching Message

Mr Smeg melted hearts with a touching photo to his mother in which he wishes her a happy birthday

Social media users flooded the internet with reactions to the heart-melting photo of his mother, he also included his iconic kettle in the pic

South Africans loved the addition of the kettle in the pic and they shared their opinions about the influence and his love for his family

Mr Smeg, Michael Bucwa has melted hearts on social media with a touching message to his mother on her birthday.

Keeping in character, he included his iconic SMEG kettle in the photo. South Africans loved the detail and took to the internet to react to the photo.

Mr Smeg's mom was spoilt by her son on her birthday. Photo credit: @MichaelBucwa

Source: Twitter

The tweet went viral with hundreds of people commenting and sharing it online. With many people gushing over the kind gesture Mr Smeg made to his mother.

This is what Mzansi had to say about the viral photo

@Cellular_Jnr:

"Mr SMEG is going far bafethu... When he pulled through, people started taking pictures with him. He was humble, kind, shy and gave people love. Tell that guy is going far with that kindness."

@Alistai10976711:

"Mr Smeg loving the love you have for your sister, and the career path you have advertising Mercedes Benz... All the best for the road ahead..."

@Siyarh31784208:

"I see. More boiling water for the fam. Wish your mom the best of her remaining life ❤️❤️❤️."

@UltimateGift2:

"Happy Birthday to O'lady, wishing her many more years to come and may she continue to boil water with that kettle for as long as she shall live ."

Source: Briefly News