Pearl Thusi is on cloud nine as she soaks in all of her recent wins and the celeb has sent out a message for those who hate seeing her do well

In a lip-synced video, the media personality advised her haters to steer clear of her social media or maybe even block her for their own good

As Pearl walks into her self proclaimed "Me Season", die-hard fans have taken to the comments to cheer her on

Pearl Thusi has been celebrating a lot of career-high moments lately and has plans to keep it going. In preparation for the amount of good news that she will be posting in the upcoming days, the celeb has shared a sassy video warning her haters to keep their distance.

Pearl Thusi has shared a warning message to all of her haters. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Move over haters, because Pearl Thusi is coming through with some serious content. The media personality has teased a series of big announcements coming up with a comical video that advised her haters to avoid her page until further notice.

Pearl took to Instagram to share the lip-synced clip that told trolls to consider blocking or muting her page in order to maintain their sanity.

Loyal followers headed to the comments to hype Pearl up as they gear up to see what she has cooking.

@lindah_mjola said:

"I feel bad for anyone who isn’t your friend this season."

@swtzooma_official wrote:

"The world was never ready."

@mapulecr commented:

"Yebo yes!! It's your season! Just from watching the movie. Beautiful movie. Keep that voice, bold and authoritative!!"

Pearl Thusi is still feeling the uplifting energy from the message she received from Queen Latifah. The South African reports that the actress was brought to tears when she saw the Hollywood star commending her for all of her hard work.

Celebs react to Pearl Thusi tearing up as Queen Latifah shows her some major love

Briefly News reported that Pearl Thusi is in disbelief of the message she got from one of the biggest stars in the world. Queen Latifah shared a video commending the Mzansi-born talent for the work she has done on her previous projects. Pearl was in tears as she listened to the kind words that the Hollywood star had to say about her.

Pearl Thusi's day was made when she found out that one of her biggest fans was Queen Latifah. The actress received a special message from the US celeb, that really got Pearl feeling emotional.

The Queen Sono actress took to Instagram to share the video that Queen Latifah sent to her and shared her rather teary reaction. Pearl wrote a vulnerable message to tell followers what the message meant to her.

Source: Briefly News