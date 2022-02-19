“I’m Speechless”: Pearl Thusi Gets Amazing Surprise From Queen Latifah

Pearl Thusi is doing well overseas and has featured in a number of successful projects on Netflix

Her hard work is starting to pay off and she is getting noticed, Pearl shared a video of the one and only Queen Latifah giving her a shoutout

Social media users took to the internet in reaction to the legendary American rapper's shoutout for Mzansi's very own Pearl Thusi

South Africa's very own Pearl Thusi is making waves overseas. She recently appeared in a major Netflix movie, Fistful of vengeance which is currently number 1 on the movie streaming platform.

However, that is not what has Pearl excited, she shared an amazing message she received from legendary American rapper Queen Latifah.

Pearl Thusi was shocked by the touching message she received from Queen Latifah. Photo credit: @PearlThusi, @IAMQUEENLATIFAH

The American artist gave a shoutout and told her to keep doing her thing and one day they might get to work together.

Pearl captioned the video with a message saying how shocked she was to get the amazing message from such a huge star.

"I’m speechless. Speechless… How I started my day… God is so good. I’m really at a loss for words… . Wow."

Earlier, Pearl gushed over how well her latest project was doing.

Her fans took to her comments section to react to the amazing message she received from the one and only Queen Latifah

@DlalaChampion:

"Let's celebrate our celebrities without dragging the other one's msunu"

@conradicto:

"Pearl Thusi, Pearl Thusi. Yeah, she talking about Pearl Thusi ❤❤"

@sliemashandu:

"First, it was Gabrielle Union, now Queen Latifah giving you flowers.

Come on Pearl Thusi!! "

@lukhona_03:

"Nah I'm sure she watched Fistful of Vengeance, if she did... Then I get why she said what she said... Pearl really did great in that movie..."

