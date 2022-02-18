‘Wu Assassins’: Pearl Thusi’s Spicy Love Scene Has Mzansi Men Thirsty

Pearl Thusi asked Mzansi not to make her new movie Wu Assassins about a spicy love scene when it drops this Friday, 18 February

The Queen Sono star's post attracted hundreds of comments from thirsty men who made sure they let her know that they are looking forward to watch the scene

The media personality shared that she was excited to be part of the international film featuring some of the best action stars from around the globe

Thirsty Mzansi men shared that they can't wait to watch Pearl Thusi do her thing in her new international movie, Wu Assassins.

The actress took to social media to warm the country that there's a spicy love scene in the film. She urged peeps to not make the whole movie about the steamy scene.

Taking to Twitter, the Queen Sono star said she's excited that the movie finally dropped on Friday, 18 February. ThisaLIVE reports that Pearl Thusi wrote:

"Guys ... Wu Assassins is out tomorrow. Please don’t make the whole movie about my s*x scene with @TheLewisTan coz I know y’all. Jokes. So excited! Hope you enjoy it."

The media personality's admirers took to her comment section to let her know that they were definitely looking forward to watching the hot scene.

@mtetsoane wrote:

"Is it safe for Mr Smeg to watch?"

@ChrissExcel102 said:

"We will be watching, and Congratulations."

@THEMBI_MOKOENA1 commented:

"I can't wait for tlof tlof part tjoooo!"

@colar_me_black said:

"I don't care who says what that scene will be more important than the movie itself, after watching it I don't think I will finish the movie."

"Mrs Smeg": Pearl Thusi owns her new title

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Pearl Thusi is trending on social media after she gave herself a new title, Mrs Smeg. The media personality and popular Twitter user Mr Smeg went on a #NationalDateRecently recently.

They has agreed to go on a second date on Valentine's Day but that didn't happen because the actress had to travel for work purposes on the day. She has sent her fans into a frenzy this Friday after adding Mrs Smeg to the long list of her names.

The Queen Sono actress' fans now believe that she and Mr Smeg are an item following her post. The stunner wrote:

"Hi. My name is Pearl Thusi aka Black Pearl aka Mamma Pantha aka Mrs Smeg aka Pearl Wick. Have a great day."

