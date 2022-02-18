“Mrs Smeg”: Pearl Thusi Owns Her New Title, Mzansi Peeps Approve

Pearl Thusi took to social media this Friday to own her new title of "Mrs Smeg" after she went on the viral #NationalLunchDate with Mr Smeg recently

The Queen Sono actress sent her fans into a frenzy when she introduced herself as Mrs Smeg on Twitter when she greeted her followers this Friday

The stunning media personality and Mr Smeg, real name Michael Bucwa, trended for days after their lunch date was streamed live on YouTube

Pearl Thusi is trending on social media after she gave herself a new title, Mrs Smeg. The media personality and popular Twitter user Mr Smeg went on a #NationalLunchDate recently.

Pearl Thusi introduced herself as Mrs Smeg online. Image: @pearlthusi, @michaelbucwa

Source: Instagram

They has agreed to go on a second date on Valentine's Day but that didn't happen because the actress had to travel for work purposes on the day. She has sent her fans into a frenzy this Friday after adding Mrs Smeg to the long list of her names.

The Queen Sono actress' fans now believe that she and Mr Smeg are an item following her post. The stunner wrote on Twitter:

"Hi. My name is Pearl Thusi aka Black Pearl aka Mamma Pantha aka Mrs Smeg aka Pearl Wick. Have a great day."

Mzansi peeps blue-ticked all the names Pearl Thusi called herself as they were happy to see Smeg's name the post.

@Venda_son wrote:

"The only Certified Mrs Smeg we recognise."

@s_vidge commented:

" 'Mrs Smeg', I just love that part... Mncwaaa..."

@D_Bhekza said:

"I'm starting to like you even more since @MichaelBucwa is in the picture."

@_phungulaoptom wrote:

"I will believe it the day you carry that red kettle around."

@TailorSims added:

"Bathong mos Mr Smeg is within, Pearl is a gone girl."

Mzansi wants Pearl Thusi and Mr Smeg to make a bundle of joy

In related news, Briefly News reported that following the #NationalLunchDate, Mzansi peeps said they now want a National Lunch Baby from Pearl Thusi and Mr Smeg. The two stars served the country major content goals when they went out for lunch on Saturday, 28 January.

They trended the whole weekend following their date which was streamed live on YouTube. Now that the date is out of the way and they've agreed to go out again, Mzansi wants the two stars to make a baby.

Pearl Thusi took to Twitter to react to a doctored snap of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky following the news of her pregnancy. A peep edited Pearl and Smeg's faces into the pic.

