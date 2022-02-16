Pearl Thusi has Mzansi laughing after suggesting the exact reason Slik Talk's been on the down-low for so long

The actress took to her Twitter account and says his recent beating by Cassper Nyovest definitely humbled the smack talker

Mzansi found Thusi's remarks hysterical but warned the actress not to make herself Slik's newest target

Pearl Thusi has Mzansi entertained after throwing a few shots at Slik Talk following his recent re-appearance to social media. While some peeps feel Slik was just out and away enjoying his R100k cash winnings, Pearl Thusi thinks the big talker needed a little time to recover from his whooping.

Taking to her Twitter account, Thusi shared her spicy remarks.

Pearl Thusi has Mzansi laughing after suggesting the exact reason Slik Talk's been on the down-low for so long.

Thusi definitely felt it was the beat down dished to Slik by Cassper Nyovest that kept him quiet all these weeks and not simply the moola.

Mzansi found the starlets remarks absolutely hilarious and could not help chiming in on the laughs. And while her punch certainly landed, many peeps warned Thusi to be careful before Slik took aim at her affairs.

Check out some of the comments below:

@LihleM14:

"Haha no Pearl Slik was fine the next day,He even posted a video. It was because of the money, He couldn't be angry with that much money."

@Alex80837895 said:

"Haibo, Pearl he will come for you."

@gqom_addict said:

"We must organise another match for that boy but this time against Mr Smeg , I want to see something."

"Proofreading is a scam": Pearl Thusi admits to embarrassing typos, SA laughing

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Pearl Thusi has Mzansi laughing after sharing some seriously relatable content on her social media account. The actress took to Twitter lamenting over the embarrassment of typing errors but admitting she never actually takes the time to spellcheck her posts or texts.

Of course, every day South Africans could relate and some even blamed their poor spelling on the keyboard.

One person felt sure that spelling errors did not really matter that much and suggested any smart person could make sense of even the most poorly spelt message.

Check out some of the interesting comments below:

@BIndlovukazi said:

"Me,my struggles every day here on Twitter, And there’s no editing button."

@thabsrosie said:

"When you read, you repeat what's in your head not what is written, eish after sending, boom! typos."

